|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
7.65
9.16
12.3
15.05
yoy growth (%)
-16.44
-25.51
-18.24
12.95
Raw materials
-4.32
-5.42
-7.19
-9.2
As % of sales
56.42
59.2
58.49
61.15
Employee costs
-1.21
-1.1
-1.6
-1.6
As % of sales
15.88
12.01
13
10.64
Other costs
-1.52
-2.02
-2.81
-3.38
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.86
22.04
22.89
22.45
Operating profit
0.59
0.61
0.68
0.86
OPM
7.83
6.72
5.6
5.74
Depreciation
-0.22
-0.26
-0.22
-0.26
Interest expense
-0.4
-0.35
-0.35
-0.31
Other income
0.06
0.04
0.19
0.17
Profit before tax
0.03
0.03
0.3
0.45
Taxes
-0.01
-0.03
-0.11
-0.15
Tax rate
-32.55
-83.08
-38.21
-34.36
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.02
0
0.18
0.3
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.02
0
0.18
0.3
yoy growth (%)
270.34
-96.5
-37.32
56.01
NPM
0.31
0.07
1.52
1.99
