iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Nimbus Foods Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.7
(-1.41%)
Jan 20, 2020|12:35:46 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Nimbus Foods Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

7.65

9.16

12.3

15.05

yoy growth (%)

-16.44

-25.51

-18.24

12.95

Raw materials

-4.32

-5.42

-7.19

-9.2

As % of sales

56.42

59.2

58.49

61.15

Employee costs

-1.21

-1.1

-1.6

-1.6

As % of sales

15.88

12.01

13

10.64

Other costs

-1.52

-2.02

-2.81

-3.38

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.86

22.04

22.89

22.45

Operating profit

0.59

0.61

0.68

0.86

OPM

7.83

6.72

5.6

5.74

Depreciation

-0.22

-0.26

-0.22

-0.26

Interest expense

-0.4

-0.35

-0.35

-0.31

Other income

0.06

0.04

0.19

0.17

Profit before tax

0.03

0.03

0.3

0.45

Taxes

-0.01

-0.03

-0.11

-0.15

Tax rate

-32.55

-83.08

-38.21

-34.36

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.02

0

0.18

0.3

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.02

0

0.18

0.3

yoy growth (%)

270.34

-96.5

-37.32

56.01

NPM

0.31

0.07

1.52

1.99

Nimbus Foods : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Nimbus Foods Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.