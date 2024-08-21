Nimbus Foods Industries Ltd Summary

Incorporated in Apr.95 by Niraj Delhiwala and Shyamkishor Delhiwala, Matrix Software Systems has taken up a project for the establishment of 100 integrated training centres for imparting education and training in the field of computer sciences and management. The company envisages providing of necessary inputs like education material, guidance notes, computer equipments to the franchisee. The integrated education centres are to be set up in a phased manner. The company has changed its name to Shyam Software Industries Ltd. The company has entered into an agreement with Matrix Education and Software, a group company, for setting up of franchisee network centres affiliated to the Adam Smith University and the Canadian School of Managment - Institute of Graduate Studies, for the management and computer education. As per the agreement, the franchisee of it will be entitled to offer courses of the above two institutes. It has started operations in three franchisee centres -- two in Ahmedabad and one in Mehsana. It has identified franchisee at various locations like Jamnagar, Godhra, Surat, Bombay, Delhi, Anand, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, etc. In Feb.96, the company came out with a public issue of 32,50,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 325 lac, to part-finance its project.