TO THE MEMBERS OF NIMBUS PROJECTS LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of Nimbus Projects Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act, as amended (‘Ind AS), and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

Emphasis of Matter

In respect of a Partnership Firm " IITL Nimbus – The Hyde Park" in which the Companys share of profit/ loss is 50% and whose financial statements have been audited, the Auditors have given unqualified opinion with Emphasis of Matters as under: ‘The Firm does not have significant amount of inventory as at reporting date. Accordingly, these financial statements have been prepared on the basis that the Firm does not continue to be a going concern and therefore, all assets have been valued at their realizable value, where lower than cost and all known liabilities have been fully provided for and recorded in the financial statements on the basis of best estimates of the management.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of the above matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have not determined any matter as the key audit matter to be communicated in our report.

Information Other than the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matters

We did not audit the financial statements of two partnership firms, whose share of net profit after tax of Rs. 537.86 lacs and Rs. 390.13 lacs, respectively, is included in the statement for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. The financial statements of two partnership firms have been audited by other auditors whose reports have been furnished to us by the Management and our opinion on the financial statements, in so far as it relates to the amount and disclosure included in respect of the partnership firms, is based solely on the report of the other auditors.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of the above matter.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure-A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued there under.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure ‘B. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Ind AS

Financial Statements.

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv) (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year and has not proposed any dividend for the year.

vi. The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023.

Based on our examination which included test checks, except for the instances mentioned below, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software:

• The feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not enabled in the accounting software relating to all Books of Account, Operational Data, Sales, Purchases, Inventories for the period 01st April 2023 to 07th May, 2023.

Further, for the periods where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated throughout the year for the respective accounting software, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

For OSWAL SUNIL & COMPANY Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 016520N (CA Sunil Bhansali) Partner Place: New Delhi Membership No. 054645 Date: 30th May, 2024 UDIN: 24054645BKHDCM8829

ANNEXURE ‘A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Annexure referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the Members of Nimbus Projects Limited on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024, we report that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company does not have any intangible assets.

(b) The Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals. As per information and explanations given to us, in our opinion, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) As per information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) Companys inventory comprises completed flats and trading stock of Commercial & Residential Units. As explained to us, inventory has been physically verified by management during the year, which in our opinion is reasonable. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed requiring any adjustment in books of account.

(b) During any point of time of the year, the Company was not sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets.

(iii) The company has made investments in, provided guarantees, provided security, granted loans and advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies and other parties, as under –

(a) (A) The aggregate amount during the year was Nil, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans and guarantees, etc. to subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates was Nil.

(B) The aggregate amount during the year was 50.0 lacs, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans and guarantees, etc. to other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates was 50.0 lacs.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion the investments made are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company. There was Nil amount of guarantees provided during the year. In our opinion, the terms and conditions of the loans aggregating 50.0 lacs provided during the year were, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) The Company has given loans and advances in the nature of loans aggregating 50.0 lacs, in respect of which, the schedule of repayment of principal or of payment of interest are stipulated. As per information and explanations given to us, during the period, repayment of principal and payment of interest were not due.

(d) As stated above and as per information and explanations given to us, no amount was overdue for more than ninety days.

(e) As per information and explanations given to us, there were no instances of loans having fallen due during the year and hence no comment is required on renewal thereof or extension of loans or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion the Company has not granted any loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year to its Promoters and related parties as defined in Clause (76) of Section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act").

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and securities given, provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act have been complied with.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2015 with regard to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable.

(vi) According to information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, provisions of Clause 3 (vi) of the order are not applicable to the company.

(vii) (a) The Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities. There were no arrears of outstanding statutory dues as on the last day of the financial year for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues in respect of, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Custom Duty and Cess as at 31st March, 2024, which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

(viii) According to the information and explanation given to us, there was no transaction which was not recorded in the books of account and which has been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The Company is not declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) As per information and explanations given to us, no term loans were raised for any specific purpose.

(d) Funds raised on short term basis have not been utilised for long term purposes.

(e) The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its associates or joint ventures.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held as investment in its joint ventures or associate companies.

(x) (a) Based on our examinations of the records and information given to us, no money was raised by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year by the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations give to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year.

(xi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination, there were no whistle-blower complaints received during the year by the Company.

(xii) In our opinion, the Company is not a nidhi company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xii) of the order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given by the management, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports issued for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with directors.

(xvi) (a) The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company.

Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without obtaining a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India.

Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no Core Investment Company (CIC) in the group.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

We however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) The Company was not having net worth of rupees five hundred crore or more, or turnover of rupees one thousand crore or more or a net profit of rupees five crore or more during the immediately preceding financial year and hence, provisions of Section 135 of the Act are not applicable to the Company during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

For OSWAL SUNIL & COMPANY Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 016520N (CA Sunil Bhansali) Partner Place: New Delhi Membership No. 054645 Date: 30th May, 2024 UDIN: 24054645BKHDCM8829

ANNEXURE ‘B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THESTANDALONE IND AS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF NIMBUS PROJECTS LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Nimbus Projects Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as on 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.