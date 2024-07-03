SectorRealty
Open₹197.05
Prev. Close₹207.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹53.55
Day's High₹217.75
Day's Low₹197.05
52 Week's High₹280
52 Week's Low₹30.41
Book Value₹-3.93
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)213.56
P/E16.88
EPS12.29
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.84
10.84
10.84
7.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-26.53
-26.54
-48.62
-57.31
Net Worth
-15.69
-15.7
-37.78
-49.87
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
4.61
9.5
7.33
7.89
yoy growth (%)
-51.45
29.66
-7.08
2.49
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.78
-0.95
-1.09
-0.89
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-21.53
16.83
-7.76
-28.98
Depreciation
-0.34
-0.38
-0.57
-0.54
Tax paid
-0.14
-0.89
-0.07
0
Working capital
-4.33
-5.78
2.12
0.69
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-51.45
29.66
-7.08
2.49
Op profit growth
-516.59
236.23
-105.85
521.38
EBIT growth
-140.19
-24,901.82
-99.26
539.26
Net profit growth
-236
-303.45
-72.97
484.21
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
5.87
2.27
3.86
4.62
9.51
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5.87
2.27
3.86
4.62
9.51
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
9.84
33.6
22.19
1.7
55.74
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
827.75
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,398.7
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,729.9
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,252.7
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Bipin Agarwal
Independent Director
Anu Rai
Independent Director
Debashis Nanda
Non Executive Director
Rajeev Kumar Asopa
Independent Director
DEEPAK KUMAR LATH
Independent Director
Aradhana Singh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ritika Aggarwal
Summary
Nimbus Projects Limited is an established Joint Stock Limited Company, listed at Mumbai & Delhi Stock Exchanges. Formerly incorporated as NCJ Financial Services Private Limited in 1993 to undertake financial services business, the Company changed its constitution to a Limited Company known as NCJ Financial Services Limited in 1994 and thereafter, the Company name got changed to Nimbus Projects Ltd.Nimbus Projects is a multi dimensional company dealing with all aspects of real estate business. It is a real estate development company with operations primarily in various parts of the Delhi & NCR, including NOIDA and Greater Noida. It involved in residential and commercial real estate development projects ranging from, plotted development, group housing consisting of high rise and low rise apartments and other commercial properties such as Multiplexes, Hotels and Resorts.The Company was founded & professionally managed by Sh. Bipin Agarwal, a first generation entrepreneur, having experienced in all areas including finance and administration with over one decade of experience in construction and real estate development. It achieved successful completion and delivery of three significant projects: namely, The Express Park View-I, The Hyde Park, and The Golden Palm. As a real estate development company, it executed many projects such as NCJ Tower Vasant Kunj, NCJ Apartments Vivek Vihar.Nimbus Group is involved in development of several commercial & residential projects in Noida, Gr
The Nimbus Projects Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹197.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nimbus Projects Ltd is ₹213.56 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Nimbus Projects Ltd is 16.88 and -52.70 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nimbus Projects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nimbus Projects Ltd is ₹30.41 and ₹280 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Nimbus Projects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 66.93%, 3 Years at 101.10%, 1 Year at 454.10%, 6 Month at 318.99%, 3 Month at 72.26% and 1 Month at -11.65%.
