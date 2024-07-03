Summary

Nimbus Projects Limited is an established Joint Stock Limited Company, listed at Mumbai & Delhi Stock Exchanges. Formerly incorporated as NCJ Financial Services Private Limited in 1993 to undertake financial services business, the Company changed its constitution to a Limited Company known as NCJ Financial Services Limited in 1994 and thereafter, the Company name got changed to Nimbus Projects Ltd.Nimbus Projects is a multi dimensional company dealing with all aspects of real estate business. It is a real estate development company with operations primarily in various parts of the Delhi & NCR, including NOIDA and Greater Noida. It involved in residential and commercial real estate development projects ranging from, plotted development, group housing consisting of high rise and low rise apartments and other commercial properties such as Multiplexes, Hotels and Resorts.The Company was founded & professionally managed by Sh. Bipin Agarwal, a first generation entrepreneur, having experienced in all areas including finance and administration with over one decade of experience in construction and real estate development. It achieved successful completion and delivery of three significant projects: namely, The Express Park View-I, The Hyde Park, and The Golden Palm. As a real estate development company, it executed many projects such as NCJ Tower Vasant Kunj, NCJ Apartments Vivek Vihar.Nimbus Group is involved in development of several commercial & residential projects in Noida, Gr

