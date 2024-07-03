iifl-logo-icon 1
Nimbus Projects Ltd Share Price

197.05
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:14:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open197.05
  • Day's High217.75
  • 52 Wk High280
  • Prev. Close207.4
  • Day's Low197.05
  • 52 Wk Low 30.41
  • Turnover (lac)53.55
  • P/E16.88
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-3.93
  • EPS12.29
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)213.56
  • Div. Yield0
Nimbus Projects Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

197.05

Prev. Close

207.4

Turnover(Lac.)

53.55

Day's High

217.75

Day's Low

197.05

52 Week's High

280

52 Week's Low

30.41

Book Value

-3.93

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

213.56

P/E

16.88

EPS

12.29

Divi. Yield

0

Nimbus Projects Ltd Corporate Action

11 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

22 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

11 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 11 Sep, 2024

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Nimbus Projects Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Nimbus Projects Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:23 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.29%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.29%

Non-Promoter- 48.70%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 48.70%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Nimbus Projects Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.84

10.84

10.84

7.44

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-26.53

-26.54

-48.62

-57.31

Net Worth

-15.69

-15.7

-37.78

-49.87

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

4.61

9.5

7.33

7.89

yoy growth (%)

-51.45

29.66

-7.08

2.49

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.78

-0.95

-1.09

-0.89

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-21.53

16.83

-7.76

-28.98

Depreciation

-0.34

-0.38

-0.57

-0.54

Tax paid

-0.14

-0.89

-0.07

0

Working capital

-4.33

-5.78

2.12

0.69

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-51.45

29.66

-7.08

2.49

Op profit growth

-516.59

236.23

-105.85

521.38

EBIT growth

-140.19

-24,901.82

-99.26

539.26

Net profit growth

-236

-303.45

-72.97

484.21

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

5.87

2.27

3.86

4.62

9.51

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5.87

2.27

3.86

4.62

9.51

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

9.84

33.6

22.19

1.7

55.74

Nimbus Projects Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Nimbus Projects Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Bipin Agarwal

Independent Director

Anu Rai

Independent Director

Debashis Nanda

Non Executive Director

Rajeev Kumar Asopa

Independent Director

DEEPAK KUMAR LATH

Independent Director

Aradhana Singh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ritika Aggarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Nimbus Projects Ltd

Summary

Nimbus Projects Limited is an established Joint Stock Limited Company, listed at Mumbai & Delhi Stock Exchanges. Formerly incorporated as NCJ Financial Services Private Limited in 1993 to undertake financial services business, the Company changed its constitution to a Limited Company known as NCJ Financial Services Limited in 1994 and thereafter, the Company name got changed to Nimbus Projects Ltd.Nimbus Projects is a multi dimensional company dealing with all aspects of real estate business. It is a real estate development company with operations primarily in various parts of the Delhi & NCR, including NOIDA and Greater Noida. It involved in residential and commercial real estate development projects ranging from, plotted development, group housing consisting of high rise and low rise apartments and other commercial properties such as Multiplexes, Hotels and Resorts.The Company was founded & professionally managed by Sh. Bipin Agarwal, a first generation entrepreneur, having experienced in all areas including finance and administration with over one decade of experience in construction and real estate development. It achieved successful completion and delivery of three significant projects: namely, The Express Park View-I, The Hyde Park, and The Golden Palm. As a real estate development company, it executed many projects such as NCJ Tower Vasant Kunj, NCJ Apartments Vivek Vihar.Nimbus Group is involved in development of several commercial & residential projects in Noida, Gr
Company FAQs

What is the Nimbus Projects Ltd share price today?

The Nimbus Projects Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹197.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Nimbus Projects Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nimbus Projects Ltd is ₹213.56 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Nimbus Projects Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Nimbus Projects Ltd is 16.88 and -52.70 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Nimbus Projects Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nimbus Projects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nimbus Projects Ltd is ₹30.41 and ₹280 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Nimbus Projects Ltd?

Nimbus Projects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 66.93%, 3 Years at 101.10%, 1 Year at 454.10%, 6 Month at 318.99%, 3 Month at 72.26% and 1 Month at -11.65%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Nimbus Projects Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Nimbus Projects Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.30 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 48.70 %

