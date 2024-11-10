Board Meeting 10 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

NIMBUS PROJECTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve NIMBUS PROJECTS LIMITED-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Sunday November 10 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) prepared as per IND-AS for the quarter ended September 30 2024 amongst other items mentioned in the agenda. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, i.e. November 10, 2024, has approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the following: a. Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of Nimbus Projects Limited for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. b. Statement of Assets and Liabilities (Standalone & Consolidated) as on September 30, 2024. c. Cash Flow Statement (Standalone & Consolidated) for the half year ended September 30, 2024. d. Limited Review Report on the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) issued by the Statutory Auditors, M/s. Oswal Sunil & Company, Chartered Accountants. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

NIMBUS PROJECTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday August 12 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) prepared as per IND-AS for the quarter ended June 30 2024 amongst other items mentioned in the agenda. We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. Monday, August 12, 2024, commenced at 03:30 P.M. inter alia, have: 1. Approved the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results (UFR) based on IND-AS for the quarter ended June 30 2024, as recommended by the Audit Committee, along with the Auditors unqualified Limited Review Report for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 in accordance with Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015; The aforesaid Financial Results are available on the Companys website at www.nimbusprojectsltd.com and on the websites of Stock Exchanges at www.bseindia.com. The meeting was concluded at 06:15 P.M. Appointment of Mr. Deepak Kumar Lath(DIN:00341732) and Ms. Aradhana Singh (DIN: 10019212) as an Independent Directors of the Company, not liable to retire by rotation for a term of 5 Years commencing from September 27, 2024 to September 26, 2029 (Both Days inclusive) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/09/2024) Results- Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Jul 2024 2 Jul 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that on recommendation of Audit Committee, the Board of Directors in its meeting held today i.e. 2nd July, 2024 has approved the request for early redemption of zero percent Non-Participating Optionally Convertible Preference Shares held by the Company in World Resorts Limited (WRL), a related party.

Board Meeting 25 Jun 2024 25 Jun 2024

Intimation regarding Appointment of Company Secretary & Compliance officer of the Company Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities & Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 This is to inform you that the Board of Directors in its meeting held on 25th June, 2024 has revised the authority for determining the materiality of event or information and making disclosure to stock exchange under Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 w.e.f. 25.06.2024 Intimation for appointment of Compliance Officer under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

NIMBUS PROJECTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 30th Day of May 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) prepared as per IND-AS for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 amongst other items mentioned in the agenda. In continuation of our letter dated March 28 2024 and pursuant to the Companys revised Code of Internal Procedure and Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders framed under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation 2015 the trading window for dealing in the equity shares of the Company has already been closed from April 01 2024 to the conclusion of 48 hours after the declaration of financial results of the Company to the Stock Exchanges on Thursday 30th Day of May 2024. This notice of the Board Meeting will be available on the Companys website at: www.nimbusprojectsltd.com. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, i.e. Thursday, May 30, 2024, approved the Annual Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the following: a. Annual Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and the financial year ended March 31, 2024. b. Statement of Assets and Liabilities (Standalone & Consolidated) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. c. Cash Flow Statements (Standalone & Consolidated) as at March 31, 2024.d. Auditors Report on the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) issued by the Statutory Auditors, M/s. Oswal Sunil & Company, Chartered Accountants. e. Declaration with regard to Auditors Report on Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2024 with unmodified opinion. Read less.. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company , at its meeting held today, i.e. Thursday, May 30.2024 ,has inter alia considered and approved the following: a. Re-appointed M/s. Goyal Tarun & Associates, Chartered Accountants (F. No. 026112N) as Internal Auditors for the FY 2024-25. A brief profile of M/s Goyal Tarun & Associates, Chartered Accountants in this respect is annexed herewith as Annexure-A. b. Reappointed Mr. Kapil Dev Vashisth, Practicing Company Secretary (Mem. No.: F-5898, Certificate of Practice- 5458) as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the FY 2024-25. His brief profile is Annexed herewith as Annexure -B. Read less.. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that Board of Directors in its meeting held on Thursday, May 30, 2024 has finalized the terms and conditions for acting as Guarantor and authorizing its partnership firm, IITL- Nimbus, The Palm Village for availing a secured loan/ finance facility of Rs. 75.00 Crores from Bajaj Housing Finance Limited. Read less.. This is to inform you that the Boar of Directors of the company, at its meeting held today, May 30, 2024, approved the Annual Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated ) for the quarter and the year ended March 31, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024