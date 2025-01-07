iifl-logo-icon 1
Nimbus Projects Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Jan 7, 2025|12:05:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

4.61

9.5

7.33

7.89

yoy growth (%)

-51.45

29.66

-7.08

2.49

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.78

-0.95

-1.09

-0.89

As % of sales

16.96

10

14.94

11.3

Other costs

-23.13

-3.92

-4.85

-30.52

As % of sales (Other Cost)

501.11

41.27

66.26

386.82

Operating profit

-19.29

4.63

1.37

-23.52

OPM

-418.07

48.72

18.78

-298.12

Depreciation

-0.34

-0.38

-0.57

-0.54

Interest expense

-4.06

-26.63

-7.58

-5.26

Other income

2.16

39.22

-0.97

0.34

Profit before tax

-21.53

16.83

-7.76

-28.98

Taxes

-0.14

-0.89

-0.07

0

Tax rate

0.68

-5.3

0.94

0.02

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-21.68

15.94

-7.83

-28.99

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-21.68

15.94

-7.83

-28.99

yoy growth (%)

-236

-303.45

-72.97

484.21

NPM

-469.71

167.67

-106.86

-367.45

