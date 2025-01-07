Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
4.61
9.5
7.33
7.89
yoy growth (%)
-51.45
29.66
-7.08
2.49
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.78
-0.95
-1.09
-0.89
As % of sales
16.96
10
14.94
11.3
Other costs
-23.13
-3.92
-4.85
-30.52
As % of sales (Other Cost)
501.11
41.27
66.26
386.82
Operating profit
-19.29
4.63
1.37
-23.52
OPM
-418.07
48.72
18.78
-298.12
Depreciation
-0.34
-0.38
-0.57
-0.54
Interest expense
-4.06
-26.63
-7.58
-5.26
Other income
2.16
39.22
-0.97
0.34
Profit before tax
-21.53
16.83
-7.76
-28.98
Taxes
-0.14
-0.89
-0.07
0
Tax rate
0.68
-5.3
0.94
0.02
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-21.68
15.94
-7.83
-28.99
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-21.68
15.94
-7.83
-28.99
yoy growth (%)
-236
-303.45
-72.97
484.21
NPM
-469.71
167.67
-106.86
-367.45
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.