iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Nimbus Projects Ltd Key Ratios

223.55
(-1.99%)
Jan 20, 2025|10:42:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Nimbus Projects Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-51.45

29.66

-7.08

2.49

Op profit growth

-89.67

236.23

-105.85

521.38

EBIT growth

-96.57

-30,763.25

-99.26

539.26

Net profit growth

-200.04

-295.18

-63.09

534.11

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

10.36

48.72

18.78

-298.12

EBIT margin

39.87

565.23

-2.39

-300.69

Net profit margin

-480.91

233.39

-155.04

-390.3

RoCE

-4.84

342.18

-0.29

-49.8

RoNW

12.51

86.27

-5.48

-17.5

RoA

14.61

35.32

-4.73

-16.16

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-29.84

29.83

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-30.3

29.31

-16.06

-42.13

Book value per share

-74.52

-44.68

61.97

77.26

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.55

0.67

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.54

0.68

-1

P/B

-0.22

-0.44

0.54

EV/EBIDTA

9.06

0.32

-1.42

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

6.65

-3.29

0.94

0.02

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

31.23

26.29

83.87

104.07

Inventory days

1,447.86

822.9

1,257.18

1,269.89

Creditor days

-18.96

-37.43

-54.55

-17.25

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.45

-2.01

0.02

4.51

Net debt / equity

-0.13

-0.08

0.24

0.02

Net debt / op. profit

15.47

0.63

8.12

-0.06

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-16.96

-10

-14.94

-11.3

Other costs

-72.67

-41.27

-66.26

-386.82

Nimbus Projects : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Nimbus Projects Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.