Nimbus Projects Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.84
10.84
10.84
7.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-26.53
-26.54
-48.62
-57.31
Net Worth
-15.69
-15.7
-37.78
-49.87
Minority Interest
Debt
6.86
3.68
6.52
7.57
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.61
0.48
0.38
0.33
Total Liabilities
-8.22
-11.54
-30.88
-41.97
Fixed Assets
22.14
3.5
4.05
4.41
Intangible Assets
Investments
87.19
80.1
66.57
54.32
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0
0
0.07
Networking Capital
-118.08
-96.37
-101.84
-100.94
Inventories
14.54
15.66
16.83
17.12
Inventory Days
1,353.76
Sundry Debtors
0.45
0.72
0.49
0.45
Debtor Days
35.58
Other Current Assets
2.28
15.91
8.35
8.03
Sundry Creditors
-0.02
-0.35
-0.22
-0.17
Creditor Days
13.44
Other Current Liabilities
-135.33
-128.31
-127.29
-126.37
Cash
0.52
1.24
0.35
0.17
Total Assets
-8.22
-11.53
-30.87
-41.97
