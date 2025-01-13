iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Nimbus Projects Ltd Balance Sheet

211.7
(1.36%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:45:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Nimbus Projects Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.84

10.84

10.84

7.44

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-26.53

-26.54

-48.62

-57.31

Net Worth

-15.69

-15.7

-37.78

-49.87

Minority Interest

Debt

6.86

3.68

6.52

7.57

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.61

0.48

0.38

0.33

Total Liabilities

-8.22

-11.54

-30.88

-41.97

Fixed Assets

22.14

3.5

4.05

4.41

Intangible Assets

Investments

87.19

80.1

66.57

54.32

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.01

0

0

0.07

Networking Capital

-118.08

-96.37

-101.84

-100.94

Inventories

14.54

15.66

16.83

17.12

Inventory Days

1,353.76

Sundry Debtors

0.45

0.72

0.49

0.45

Debtor Days

35.58

Other Current Assets

2.28

15.91

8.35

8.03

Sundry Creditors

-0.02

-0.35

-0.22

-0.17

Creditor Days

13.44

Other Current Liabilities

-135.33

-128.31

-127.29

-126.37

Cash

0.52

1.24

0.35

0.17

Total Assets

-8.22

-11.53

-30.87

-41.97

Nimbus Projects : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Nimbus Projects Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.