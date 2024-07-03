iifl-logo-icon 1
Nimbus Projects Ltd Nine Monthly Results

190
(-0.68%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

0.97

1.73

3.25

4.36

7.81

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.97

1.73

3.25

4.36

7.81

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.87

35.62

20.12

1.25

3.07

Total Income

4.84

37.35

23.37

5.61

10.88

Total Expenditure

5.49

2.71

4.19

19.97

18.01

PBIDT

-0.65

34.64

19.19

-14.36

-7.14

Interest

3.81

3.51

3.43

3.12

5.66

PBDT

-4.46

31.13

15.76

-17.48

-12.8

Depreciation

0.16

0.19

0.22

0.26

0.29

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.26

0.03

0.35

0.05

0.98

Deferred Tax

0.13

0.08

0.11

0.06

-0.03

Reported Profit After Tax

-5.01

30.84

15.08

-17.85

-14.03

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-5.01

30.84

15.08

-17.85

-14.03

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-5.01

30.84

15.08

-17.85

-14.03

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-4.63

28.45

14.98

-24

-18.87

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

10.84

10.84

10.84

7.44

7.44

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-67.01

2,002.31

590.46

-329.35

-91.42

PBDTM(%)

-459.79

1,799.42

484.92

-400.91

-163.89

PATM(%)

-516.49

1,782.65

464

-409.4

-179.64

QUICKLINKS FOR Nimbus Projects Ltd

