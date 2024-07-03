Nimbus Projects Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
0.97
1.73
3.25
4.36
7.81
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.97
1.73
3.25
4.36
7.81
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.87
35.62
20.12
1.25
3.07
Total Income
4.84
37.35
23.37
5.61
10.88
Total Expenditure
5.49
2.71
4.19
19.97
18.01
PBIDT
-0.65
34.64
19.19
-14.36
-7.14
Interest
3.81
3.51
3.43
3.12
5.66
PBDT
-4.46
31.13
15.76
-17.48
-12.8
Depreciation
0.16
0.19
0.22
0.26
0.29
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.26
0.03
0.35
0.05
0.98
Deferred Tax
0.13
0.08
0.11
0.06
-0.03
Reported Profit After Tax
-5.01
30.84
15.08
-17.85
-14.03
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-5.01
30.84
15.08
-17.85
-14.03
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-5.01
30.84
15.08
-17.85
-14.03
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-4.63
28.45
14.98
-24
-18.87
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.84
10.84
10.84
7.44
7.44
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-67.01
2,002.31
590.46
-329.35
-91.42
PBDTM(%)
-459.79
1,799.42
484.92
-400.91
-163.89
PATM(%)
-516.49
1,782.65
464
-409.4
-179.64
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.