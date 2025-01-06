Nimbus Projects Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-21.53
16.83
-7.76
-28.98
Depreciation
-0.34
-0.38
-0.57
-0.54
Tax paid
-0.14
-0.89
-0.07
0
Working capital
-4.33
-5.78
2.12
0.69
Other operating items
Operating
-26.35
9.77
-6.29
-28.83
Capital expenditure
0
-0.6
0.02
0.83
Free cash flow
-26.35
9.16
-6.26
-28
Equity raised
-71.26
-7.87
103.08
63.02
Investing
-10.53
-44.72
8
20.6
Financing
3.02
-8.86
10.91
6.47
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-105.13
-52.28
115.73
62.08
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.