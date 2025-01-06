iifl-logo-icon 1
Nimbus Projects Ltd Cash Flow Statement

197.1
(-4.97%)
Jan 6, 2025

Nimbus Projects FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-21.53

16.83

-7.76

-28.98

Depreciation

-0.34

-0.38

-0.57

-0.54

Tax paid

-0.14

-0.89

-0.07

0

Working capital

-4.33

-5.78

2.12

0.69

Other operating items

Operating

-26.35

9.77

-6.29

-28.83

Capital expenditure

0

-0.6

0.02

0.83

Free cash flow

-26.35

9.16

-6.26

-28

Equity raised

-71.26

-7.87

103.08

63.02

Investing

-10.53

-44.72

8

20.6

Financing

3.02

-8.86

10.91

6.47

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-105.13

-52.28

115.73

62.08

