Nimbus Projects Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
0.58
0.35
4.9
0.02
0.28
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.58
0.35
4.9
0.02
0.28
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
34.7
0.58
5.97
0.43
0.12
Total Income
35.28
0.92
10.87
0.45
0.4
Total Expenditure
6.13
10.94
3.74
2.25
1.27
PBIDT
29.16
-10.02
7.13
-1.8
-0.87
Interest
2.1
1.67
1.33
1.33
1.24
PBDT
27.05
-11.69
5.8
-3.13
-2.11
Depreciation
0.05
0.05
0.06
0.05
0.05
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
3.85
0
0.71
-0.04
0.03
Deferred Tax
0
-0.01
0
0
0.13
Reported Profit After Tax
23.16
-11.73
5.02
-3.14
-2.32
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
23.16
-11.73
5.02
-3.14
-2.32
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
-0.01
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
23.16
-11.73
5.02
-3.13
-2.32
EPS (Unit Curr.)
21.37
-10.82
4.63
-2.9
-2.14
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.84
10.84
10.84
10.84
10.84
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
5,027.58
-2,862.85
145.51
-9,000
-310.71
PBDTM(%)
4,663.79
-3,340
118.36
-15,650
-753.57
PATM(%)
3,993.1
-3,351.42
102.44
-15,700
-828.57
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.