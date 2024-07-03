iifl-logo-icon 1
Nimbus Projects Ltd Quarterly Results

190
(-4.21%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

0.58

0.35

4.9

0.02

0.28

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.58

0.35

4.9

0.02

0.28

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

34.7

0.58

5.97

0.43

0.12

Total Income

35.28

0.92

10.87

0.45

0.4

Total Expenditure

6.13

10.94

3.74

2.25

1.27

PBIDT

29.16

-10.02

7.13

-1.8

-0.87

Interest

2.1

1.67

1.33

1.33

1.24

PBDT

27.05

-11.69

5.8

-3.13

-2.11

Depreciation

0.05

0.05

0.06

0.05

0.05

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

3.85

0

0.71

-0.04

0.03

Deferred Tax

0

-0.01

0

0

0.13

Reported Profit After Tax

23.16

-11.73

5.02

-3.14

-2.32

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

23.16

-11.73

5.02

-3.14

-2.32

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

-0.01

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

23.16

-11.73

5.02

-3.13

-2.32

EPS (Unit Curr.)

21.37

-10.82

4.63

-2.9

-2.14

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

10.84

10.84

10.84

10.84

10.84

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

5,027.58

-2,862.85

145.51

-9,000

-310.71

PBDTM(%)

4,663.79

-3,340

118.36

-15,650

-753.57

PATM(%)

3,993.1

-3,351.42

102.44

-15,700

-828.57

