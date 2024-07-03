Nimbus Projects Ltd Summary

Nimbus Projects Limited is an established Joint Stock Limited Company, listed at Mumbai & Delhi Stock Exchanges. Formerly incorporated as NCJ Financial Services Private Limited in 1993 to undertake financial services business, the Company changed its constitution to a Limited Company known as NCJ Financial Services Limited in 1994 and thereafter, the Company name got changed to Nimbus Projects Ltd.Nimbus Projects is a multi dimensional company dealing with all aspects of real estate business. It is a real estate development company with operations primarily in various parts of the Delhi & NCR, including NOIDA and Greater Noida. It involved in residential and commercial real estate development projects ranging from, plotted development, group housing consisting of high rise and low rise apartments and other commercial properties such as Multiplexes, Hotels and Resorts.The Company was founded & professionally managed by Sh. Bipin Agarwal, a first generation entrepreneur, having experienced in all areas including finance and administration with over one decade of experience in construction and real estate development. It achieved successful completion and delivery of three significant projects: namely, The Express Park View-I, The Hyde Park, and The Golden Palm. As a real estate development company, it executed many projects such as NCJ Tower Vasant Kunj, NCJ Apartments Vivek Vihar.Nimbus Group is involved in development of several commercial & residential projects in Noida, Greater Noida and Expressway. The Hyde Park, The Golden Palms and The Golden Palm Village, Express Park View and Express Park View 2 are its multi storied residential projects. The Group has embarked on residential housing complex in Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway. Secondly, THE HYDE PARK is an ambitious township project located in an eco-friendly and easy to commute region sector 78, just next to sector 50 Noida. The project is situated with Metro Stations, Expressway, Shopping Complex, Educational hub, Medical Facilities and Sports & Entertainment hotspots. The Golden Palms is one of the foremost and digitally enabled residential projects that has RFID technology implementation for vehicular movement through the township. The project is located in the heart of Noida and has top end schools, shopping complexes and Great India Place. EXPRESS PARK VIEW - II, a theme based residential project, has been constructed to provide extraordinary comfortable homes.In 2010-11, the Company launched a Group Housing Project Express Park View at Greater Noida; launched IITL Nimbus The Hyde Park in Noida; constructed a commercial complex Pearl Business Park at Pitampura, Delhi; launched The Fortune Hotel in Delhi. In 2016-17, the Company launched Express Park View I Phase at Greater Noida; The Golden Palms, in Noida and The Express Park View II.