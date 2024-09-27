AGM 27/09/2024 Proceedings of the 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company held on Friday, September 27, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/09/2024) Submission of Voting Results along with Scrtunizers Report for the resolutions passed at 31st AGM of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/09/2024)