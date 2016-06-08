Nirbhay Colours India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.35
3.35
3.35
3.35
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.11
-1.11
-1.14
-0.86
Net Worth
3.46
2.24
2.21
2.49
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
3.46
2.24
2.21
2.49
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
3.42
2.14
2.06
2.27
Inventories
0
0.28
0.28
0.28
Inventory Days
13.98
Sundry Debtors
27.24
24.89
24.9
24.8
Debtor Days
1,238.65
Other Current Assets
3.6
3.16
3.96
3.9
Sundry Creditors
-26.09
-25.54
-26.43
-26.66
Creditor Days
1,331.55
Other Current Liabilities
-1.33
-0.65
-0.65
-0.05
Cash
0.05
0.09
0.15
0.22
Total Assets
3.47
2.23
2.21
2.49
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.