iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Nirbhay Colours India Ltd Share Price Live

1
(0%)
Jun 8, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1.05
  • Day's High1.05
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Day's Low1
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E4.55
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value10.44
  • EPS0.22
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)0.34
  • Div. Yield5
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Nirbhay Colours India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

1.05

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

1.05

Day's Low

1

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

10.44

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.34

P/E

4.55

EPS

0.22

Divi. Yield

5

Nirbhay Colours India Ltd Corporate Action

1 Jul 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Nirbhay Colours India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Nirbhay Colours India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:17 AM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Nirbhay Colours India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.35

3.35

3.35

3.35

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.11

-1.11

-1.14

-0.86

Net Worth

3.46

2.24

2.21

2.49

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

7.3

0.96

20.98

0.31

yoy growth (%)

658.9

-95.41

6,667.08

-6.74

Raw materials

-7.11

-1.17

-20.59

-0.01

As % of sales

97.39

122.5

98.13

5.22

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.05

-0.1

-0.13

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.07

-0.31

0.05

0.04

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

-0.01

-0.01

Working capital

0.41

-0.48

-0.52

0.23

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

658.9

-95.41

6,667.08

-6.74

Op profit growth

-111.45

-1,160.18

-202.59

-64.68

EBIT growth

-123.01

-637.37

40.47

21.1

Net profit growth

-121.96

-836.62

49.38

28.36

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Nirbhay Colours India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

91.23

096,329.5467.830507.7251.18

International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd

IGIL

390.05

37.2216,856.39139.140.63234.250.61

Embassy Developments Ltd

EMBDL

114.85

55.7515,686.77-47.290588.5786.16

Rites Ltd

RITES

280.6

35.4713,485.74134.413.14586.6152.71

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd

RTNINDIA

64.06

82.138,854.82-352.9204.97.62

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Nirbhay Colours India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Vipul Sunilbhai Jana

Independent Director

Sonal Deepalbhai Gandhi

Independent Director

Divyakant Dalichand Gandhi

Managing Director & CFO

Raghvendra Kulkarni

Registered Office

6 2nd Floor Baronet Complex,

Ramnagar Sabarmati,

Gujarat - 380005

Tel: 91-079-26468271/9825014146

Website: http://www.nirbhaycolours.com/companyprofile.php

Email: parthindustries@gmail.com

Registrar Office

101 Shatdlal Complex,

opp. Bata Showroom, Ashram Road,

Ahmedabad - 380009

Tel: 91-79-26580461/62/63

Website: -

Email: mcsahmb@gmail.com

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Nirbhay Colours India Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Nirbhay Colours India Ltd share price today?

The Nirbhay Colours India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Nirbhay Colours India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nirbhay Colours India Ltd is ₹0.34 Cr. as of 08 Jun ‘16

What is the PE and PB ratio of Nirbhay Colours India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Nirbhay Colours India Ltd is 4.55 and 0.10 as of 08 Jun ‘16

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Nirbhay Colours India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nirbhay Colours India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nirbhay Colours India Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 08 Jun ‘16

What is the CAGR of Nirbhay Colours India Ltd?

Nirbhay Colours India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Nirbhay Colours India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Nirbhay Colours India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR Nirbhay Colours India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.