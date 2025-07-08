Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹1.05
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹1.05
Day's Low₹1
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹10.44
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.34
P/E4.55
EPS0.22
Divi. Yield5
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.35
3.35
3.35
3.35
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.11
-1.11
-1.14
-0.86
Net Worth
3.46
2.24
2.21
2.49
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
7.3
0.96
20.98
0.31
yoy growth (%)
658.9
-95.41
6,667.08
-6.74
Raw materials
-7.11
-1.17
-20.59
-0.01
As % of sales
97.39
122.5
98.13
5.22
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.05
-0.1
-0.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.07
-0.31
0.05
0.04
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
-0.01
-0.01
Working capital
0.41
-0.48
-0.52
0.23
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
658.9
-95.41
6,667.08
-6.74
Op profit growth
-111.45
-1,160.18
-202.59
-64.68
EBIT growth
-123.01
-637.37
40.47
21.1
Net profit growth
-121.96
-836.62
49.38
28.36
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
91.23
|0
|96,329.54
|67.83
|0
|507.72
|51.18
International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd
IGIL
390.05
|37.22
|16,856.39
|139.14
|0.63
|234.2
|50.61
Embassy Developments Ltd
EMBDL
114.85
|55.75
|15,686.77
|-47.29
|0
|588.57
|86.16
Rites Ltd
RITES
280.6
|35.47
|13,485.74
|134.41
|3.14
|586.61
|52.71
RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd
RTNINDIA
64.06
|82.13
|8,854.82
|-352.92
|0
|4.9
|7.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Vipul Sunilbhai Jana
Independent Director
Sonal Deepalbhai Gandhi
Independent Director
Divyakant Dalichand Gandhi
Managing Director & CFO
Raghvendra Kulkarni
6 2nd Floor Baronet Complex,
Ramnagar Sabarmati,
Gujarat - 380005
Tel: 91-079-26468271/9825014146
Website: http://www.nirbhaycolours.com/companyprofile.php
Email: parthindustries@gmail.com
101 Shatdlal Complex,
opp. Bata Showroom, Ashram Road,
Ahmedabad - 380009
Tel: 91-79-26580461/62/63
Website: -
Email: mcsahmb@gmail.com
Summary
Reports by Nirbhay Colours India Ltd
