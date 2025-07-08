iifl-logo
Nirbhay Colours India Ltd Board Meeting

1
(0%)
Jun 8, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Nirbhay Colours CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/07/2024calendar-icon
09/07/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting8 Jul 20251 Jul 2025
Nirbhay Colours India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/07/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1.Change of the name of the company & alteration in Name Clause of MOA subject to shareholders and relevant regulatory bodies approval; 2.Change in object of the company & alteration in Object Clause of MOA subject to shareholders approval 3.Enter into loan agreement containing an option to convert loans into shares in the company subject to shareholders approval
Board Meeting30 May 202516 May 2025
Nirbhay Colours India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Audited financial result for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2025 along with the Auditors Report and Certificate for unmodified opinion Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015. Nirbhay Colours India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2025; 2. To consider & declare Final Dividend, if any, on the paid-up equity share capital of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/05/2025) Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Held On Friday May 30 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2025)
Board Meeting24 Apr 202524 Apr 2025
Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. on 24th April 2025
Board Meeting29 Mar 202529 Mar 2025
Intimation of change in Secretarial Auditor of the company
Board Meeting27 Mar 202527 Mar 2025
Outcome of Meeting of Independent Directors held today to consider the agendas as attached.
Board Meeting11 Feb 20253 Feb 2025
Nirbhay Colours India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Third quarter and Nine months ended on 31st December 2024 of the current financial year 2024-25 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. 1. the Board has considered and approved Un-audited Financial Results of the Company along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter and Nine Months ended on 315t December, 2024. 2. Appointment Ms. Monika Magroliya, as Internal Auditor for FY 2024-25. 3.Appointment of Ms. Shilpa Shah (Practicing Company Secretary), as Secretarial Auditor for FY 2024 -25 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/02/2025)
Board Meeting21 Jan 202521 Jan 2025
Outcome of Meeting of Board of Directors held on January 21, 2025
Board Meeting13 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
Nirbhay Colours India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting under Regulation 29 and 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 to be held on Wednesday 13th November 2024 To consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company For the Second Quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 ol the current F.Y 2024-25 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. on 13th November, 2024 and submission of Standalone Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Second Quarter and Half Year ended on 30th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20243 Aug 2024
Nirbhay Colours India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Approval of financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)

