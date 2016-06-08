Nirbhay Colours India Ltd Management Discussions

Overall Review, Industry Structure and Developments:

The march towards this milestone has, however, been challenged by less than expected growth of Indias GDP so far this year, on the back of a decline in world output. Yet, given Indias record of growth with macroeconomic stability over the last five years (annual average growth rate of 7.5 per cent and annual average inflation of 4.5 per cent), the economy is poised for a rebound towards the US$ 5 trillion goal. The Survey said that to achieve GDP of USD 5 trillion by 2024 2025, India needs to spend about USD 1.4 trillion (Rs.100 lakh crore) over these years on infrastructure so that lack of infrastructure does not become a constraint to the growth of Indian economy. NIP is expected to enable well prepared infrastructure projects that will create jobs, improve ease of living and provide equitable access for infrastructure for all thereby making growth more inclusive.

The Government has initiated a number of measures in crucial sectors to accelerate higher manufacturing growth such as Start-up India, Ease of doing Business, Make in India, Foreign Direct Investment Policy reforms. India has considerably improved its ranking to 63th position in 2019 among 190 countries assessed by the World Bank Doing Business Report, 2020. A robust and resilient Infrastructure is fundamental and essential for budding industries. While India has invested in its infrastructure over the years, the challenge is to mobilize adequate investment in infrastructure sector which runs into several trillions of dollars. The investment gaps in the infrastructure would have to be addressed through various innovative approaches with the collaboration of both public and private sector. The very success of social and economic transformation of an economy lies in providing inclusive and sustainable infrastructure amenities to the people and the pace of economic growth depends on how competently and judiciously an economy is able to address its infrastructure bottleneck. The correlation between infrastructure investment and economic growth for India is very high. Development of infrastructure is the top priority on the government agenda. Though Gujarat has relatively a good network of roads, it plans to strengthen this network further by converting existing roads into multi-lane roads and expressways depending upon the traffic requirements.

Opportunities and Threats

Opportunities

Large, Potential Market

Market is gradually shifting towards development of infrastructure. Emerging hosing and Malls provide huge opportunities.

Threats

Competition from other developing states of the Country Increase in raw material and labour rate resulting into low margin

Segment wise Performance

The Company has identified its activities as single segment containing more than 50% of the total income. Hence, the Companys performance is to be viewed as a single segment company operating in Advertising and media marketing activities. The Company has been planning to venture into the chemical sector very soon.

Internal control System

In any industry, the processes and internal control systems play a critical role in the health of the Company. Companys well-defined organizational structure, documented policy guidelines, defined authority matrix and internal controls ensure efficiency of operations, compliance with internal policies and applicable laws and regulations as well as protection of resources. Moreover, the Company continuously upgrades these systems in line with the best available practices. Internal Auditors independently evaluate the adequacy of internal control systems. Their observations and recommendations are discussed by the Audit committee to ensure effective corrective action. The internal control system is supplemented by extensive internal audits, regular reviews by management and adherence to standard policies and guidelines to ensure reliability of financial and other records. The management information system provides timely and accurate information for effective control. Rigorous business planning as well as expense, capital and manpower budgeting processes ensure that progress is monitored against targets, and control is exercised on all major expenses.

Human relations

Human Resources (HR) are an integral and important part of any organisation. The Company has put in place sound policies for the growth and progress of its employees. Individual performance management systems are being implemented to encourage merit and innovative thinking. Roles and responsibilities are clearly defined at all levels. It has a well-drawn recruitment policy and a performance-based compensation policy to enable the employees to develop a sense of ownership with the organisation. Company recognises the importance of providing training and development opportunities to its people to enhance their skills and experience, which in turn enables the Company to achieve its business objectives.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE:

During the year, the Company has recorded a turnover of Rs. 191.83 Lakhs as compared to Rs. 28.01 Lakhs in the previous year. The Company has made net profit of Rs 121.84 Lakhs as compared to Rs. 2.73 Lakhs of the previous year after providing depreciation, tax, etc.

DETAILS OF KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS:

Year Ended Sr. No. Particulars 31.03.2024 31.03.2023 1. Debtors Turnover - - 2. Inventory Turnover - - 3. Interest Coverage Ratio - - 4. Current Ratio 1.01 0.99 5. Debt Equity Ratio 8.92 12.68 6. Operating Profit Margin (%) - - 7. Net Profit Margin (%) 0.64 0.10

Cautionary Statement:

Statements in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report describing the Companys projections, estimates and expectations may be interpreted as "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results could differ from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the

Companys operations include economic conditions affecting demand/supply, price conditions in the domestic markets in which the Company operates, changes in Government regulations, tax laws and other statutes. The Company assumes no responsibility to publicly amend, modify or revise any forward looking statements on the basis of any subsequent development, information or events.

Conclusion

The Directors place on record their sincere appreciation for the cooperation and support received from investors, our dear shareholders, customers, business associates, vendors as well as regulatory and governmental authorities.

The Directors appreciate the invaluable contribution of the management team in performing an outstanding job in taking the Company to greater heights and also thank the employees for the significant contribution made by them to the Companys progress.

We would like to specifically thank your Chairman for the untiring work in the re-organization of our company.