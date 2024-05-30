To the Members of

NIRMITEE ROBOTICS INDIA LIMITED

Report on the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of NIRMITEE ROBOTICS INDIA LIMITED (the “Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024 and Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Statement of Cash Flows, for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the “standalone financial statements”)

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and its Profit for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Other Matter

The Company had set up a wholly-owned subsidiary in the United Arab Emirates in the year 2022, by the name of ‘Nirmitee Robotics AC Maintenance LLC. For the establishment of the subsidiary, the Company has advanced certain sums to its Directors and Employees, which are appropriately disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements. Now, the Management intends to close the business activities of its wholly owned subsidiary company due to inviability of the business, by the end of the year 2024. The financial loss on account of such wholly-owned subsidiary is shown underconsolidated financial statements of the Company, which would have marginal effect on the financials of the company however, this would not impact the business of the parent company and its going concern status.

We did not audit the financial statements/information of Nirmitee Robotics AC Maintenance LLC. The financial statements/information of the subsidiary are subject to being audited by the independent auditor of the said concern, whose reports have not been produced to us, and our opinion in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of the subsidiary, is based solely on the report by the management, which is unaudited.

We consider it necessary to communicate this matter with the users of the standalone financial statements as it is relevant to the users understanding of these standalone financial statements, theauditors responsibilities, or the audit report. Our opinion is not modified in this regard.

Emphasis of Matter

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there are matters which need emphasis in our report; we are required to report those matters. We draw attention to the following matter appropriately disclosed in the standalone financial statements that are significant to the users understanding of the standalone financial statements:

We draw attention to the note no. 9 of the standalone financial results wherein during the year under consideration, the holding company has acquired assets amounting to Rs. 36,24,587.70/- from its wholly owned subsidiary company by way of transfer through invoice on the intended business closure of the wholly owned subsidiary company as decided by the management of the company. This transfer is made by adjustment through loan/advance account. These assets are lying with the Customs Authorities, Dubai on Dubai Port pending customs clearance as at the Balance Sheet date. These assets are shown under the head fixed assets as “Capital Goods in transit” both in standalone and consolidated financial results.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of these matters.

Key Audit Matter

Key Audit Matters are those matters that in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the other applicable report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover such other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and Cash Flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an Auditors Report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the

company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in:

(i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and

(ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our Auditors Report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet and the statement of Profit & Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in “Annexure B”. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting;

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

1. The Company does not have any pending litigations as on 31 March 2024 which would impact its financial position.

2. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

3. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

4. a. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b. The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate

Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

c. Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

5. The Company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year.

6. The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software. Further, for the periods where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated throughout the year for the respective accounting software, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

For B P S D & Associates Chartered Accountants FRN: 118251W

CA Shantanu Deshmukh Partner

M. No.: 103837 UDIN:

Place: Nagpur Date:

The “Annexure A” referred to in our report to the Members of Nirmitee Robotics India Limited for the year Ended on 31-Mar-2024. We report that:

(Amount in US $)

Sr. No. Particulars Auditors Remark (i) (a) A. whether the company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipment; Yes B. whether the company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets; Yes (b) whether these Property, Plant & Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals; whether any material discrepancies were noticed on such verification and if so, whether the same have been properly dealt with in the books of account; As explained to us, Property, Plant & Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals; no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification by the management. (c) whether the title deeds of all the immovable properties. (Other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the Standalone Financial statements are held in the name of the company. If not, provide the details thereof; NA. (d) Whether the Company has revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year and, if so, whether the revaluation is based on the valuation by a Registered Valuer; specify the amount of change, if change is 10% or more in the aggregate of the net carrying value of each class of Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets; No (e) Whether any proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any Benami property under the “Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and Rules made thereunder; if so, whether the Company has appropriately disclosed the details in its Standalone Financial statements; No 00 (a) whether physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and whether, in the opinion of the auditor, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate; whether any discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed and if so, whether they have been properly dealt with in the books of account; The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable. According to the information and explanations given to us and as examined by us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. (b) whether during any point of time of the year, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets; whether the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company. If not, give details. NA (iii) Whether during the year the company has made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. If so, No, according to information and explanation given to us. However, the Company has set up a subsidiary in the UAE for which it has advanced certain sum in the form of equity capital and loan. (a) whether during the year the company has provided loans or provided advances in the nature of loans, or stood guarantee, or provided security to any other entity [not applicable to companies whose principal business is to give loans], if so, indicate- Yes A. the aggregate amount during the year, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans or advances and guarantees or security to subsidiaries, joint ventures, and associates. An amount of Rs. 2,06,47,259/- has been advanced to the subsidiary for the purpose of establishment and pre- operative expenses. B. the aggregate amount during the year, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans or advances and guarantees or security to parties other than subsidiaries, joint ventures, and associates. An amount of Rs. 27,59,493/- has been advanced to the directors and employees of the company for meeting the expenses pertaining to the set up of subsidiary in the UAE.

(b) whether the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the companys interest; loans and advances given to wholly- owned subsidiary are not prejudicial to the Companys interest. Although, now, the Management intends to =dose the business activities of its ^iyjiplly owned subsidiary company

due to inviability of the business, by the end of the year 2024. The financial loss on account of such wholly-owned subsidiary is not prejudicial to the companies interest according to the management. (c) in respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans whether the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and whether the repayments or receipts are regular; The schedule of repayments has not been stipulated. (d) if the amount is overdue, state the total amount overdue for more than ninety days, and whether reasonable steps have been taken by the company for recovery of the principal and interest; The loans and advances of Rs. 2,06,47,259/- given to the wholly owned subsidiary company have become irrecoverable due to loss in business operations and due to intent of closing down business operations. (e) whether any loan or advance in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties; If so, specify the aggregate amounts of such dues renewed or extended or settled by fresh loans and the percentage of aggregate to the total loans or advances in the nature of loans granted during the year. N.A (f) whether the Company has granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment; if so, specify the aggregate amount, percentage thereof to the total loans granted, aggregate amount of loans granted to Promoters, related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013 The Company has advanced an amount of Rs. 27,59,493/- to the Directors for meeting the expenses pertaining to the set up of a subsidiary in the UAE. The said subsidiary entity has been advanced an amount of Rs. 2,06,47,259/- for the purpose of meeting establishment and pre- operative expenses, towards equity investment and loan. These advances constitute to 99.66% of the total advances granted to all the entities. (iv) in respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security whether provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with. If not, provide the details thereof. AZ According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has neither made any investments nor has it given loans or provided guarantee or security as specified under section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013 except as mentioned under point no. (iii) which is according to the provisions and the Company has not provided any security as specified under section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. (v) in respect of deposits accepted by the Company or amounts which are deemed to be deposits, whether the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed thereunder, where applicable, have been complied with? If not, the nature of such contraventions be stated; If an order has been passed by Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other tribunal, whether the same has been complied with or not? N.A (vi) whether maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under sub- section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 and whether such accounts and records have been so made and maintained. N.A (vii) (a) whether the company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities and if not, the extent of the arrears of outstanding statutory dues as on the last day of the financial year concerned for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable, shall be indicated; The Company does not have liability in respect of Service tax, Duty of excise, Sales tax and Value added tax during the year since effective 1 July 2017, these statutory dues has been subsumed into Goods and Services Tax (“GST”). According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company undisputed statutory dues including GST, Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income- Tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and other statutory dues have been regularly deposited by the Company with the appropriate authorities; (b) where statutory dues referred to in sub- clause (a) have not been deposited on account of any dispute, then the amounts involved and the forum where dispute is pending shall be mentioned. (A mere representation to the concerned Department shall not be treated as a dispute). No, according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company. (viii) whether any transactions not recorded in the books of account have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961; if so, whether the previously unrecorded income has been properly recorded in the books of account during the year? There are no such transactions which are not recorded in the books of accounts. All the transactions are recorded properly. (ix) (a) whether the company has defaulted dC repayment of loans or borrowing to /a No, according to the information and expirations given to us and on the

financial institution, bank, Government or dues to debenture holders? If yes, the period and the amount of default to be reported (in case of defaults to the banks, financial institutions, and the Government; lender wise details to be provided) basis of our examination of the records of the Company. (b) Whether the company is a declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender? No (c) Whether term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained; if not, the amount of loan so diverted and the purpose for which it is used may be reported According to the information explanation to given to us, the Company has not obtained any term loans during the year. (d) whether funds raised on short term basis have been utilized for long term purposes? If yes, the nature and amount to be indicated N.A (e) whether the Company has taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures? If so, details thereof with nature of such transactions and the amount in each case. No (f) whether the Company has raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies? If so, give details thereof and also report if the company has defaulted in repayment of such loans raised. No (X) (a) Whether money raised by way of initial public offer or further public offer and the term loans were applied for the purpose for which those are raised. If not, the details together with delays and defaults and subsequent rectification, if any, as may be applicable. Yes. (b) whether the Company has made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year and if so, whether the requirements of Section 42 and Section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with and the funds raised have been used for the purposes for which the funds were raised. If not. provide details in respect of amount involved and nature of non-compliance According to the information explanation to given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially, or optionally convertible) during the year. (xi) (a) whether any fraud by the company or any fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year; If yes, the nature and the amount involved is to be indicated; To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or could be ascertain or reported during the year nor have we been informed of such case by the management. (b) whether any report under sub-Section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 with the Central Government? No (c) whether the auditor has considered whistle- blower complaints, if any, received during the year by the Company? No such case came up. (xii) (a) whether the Nidhi Company has complied with the Net Owned Funds to Deposits in the ratio of 1: 20 to meet out the liability N.A (b) whether the Nidhi Company is maintaining ten per cent unencumbered term deposits as specified in the Nidhi Rules, 2014 to meet out the liability; NA (c) whether there has been any default in payment of interest on deposits or repayment thereof for any period and if so, the details thereof. NA (xiii) whether all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial statements etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards; Yes (xiv) (a) whether the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business? (b) Whether the reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit were considered by the statutory auditor? Yes Yes (xv) whether the company has entered into any non- cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him and if so, whether the provisions of section 192 of Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with; In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company. (xvi) (a) whether the company is required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and if so, whether the registration has been obtained. The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clauses 3(xvi)(a) and 3(xvi)(b) of the Order are not applicable. (b) whether the Company has conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934 The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable. (c) whether the Company is a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined under the Regulations by the Reserve Bank of India? If so, whether it continues to fulfil the criteria of a CIC and In case the company is an exempted or unregistered CIC, whether it continues to fulfil such criteria. According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CICs. (d) Whether the Group has more than one CIC as part of the Group, If yes, indicate the number of CICs which are part of the Group. N.A (xvii) whether the Company has incurred cash losses in the Financial Year and in the immediately preceding financial year? If so, state the amount of cash losses. No (xviii) whether there has been any resignation of the statutory auditors during the year? If so, whether the auditor has taken into consideration the issues, objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditors? No (xix) on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Standalone Financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, whether the auditor is of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. fqr According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Standalone Financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to \Our attention, which causes us to

believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. (XX) whether, in respect of other than ongoing projects, the company has transferred unspent amount to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act within a period of six months of the expiry of the financial year in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the said Act. NA (xxi) whether there have been any qualifications or adverse remarks by the respective auditors in the Companies (Auditors Report) Order (CARO) reports of the companies included in the Consolidated or Standalone Financial statements? If yes, indicate the details of the companies and the paragraph numbers of the CARO report containing the qualifications or adverse remarks No

(Amount in US $)

For B PSD & Associates Chartered Accountants FRN: 118251W Place: Nagpur CJ/ Date: 30.05.2024 CA Shantanu Deshmukh Partner Membership No. 103837 UDIN: 24103837BKBFZG9956

Annexure “B” to the Independent Auditors Report

[Referred to in paragraph 2 (f) under ‘Report on other legal and regulatory requirements section of our report to the Members ofNirmitee Robotics India Limited of even date]

Report on the internal financial controls over financial reporting under clause (i) of sub - section 3 of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting ofNirmitee Robotics India Limited (“the Company”) as at March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the “Guidance Note”).

Managements responsibility for internal financial controls

The board of directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the standards on auditing prescribed under Section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those standards and the guidance note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the

assessment of the risks of material misstatement in the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial control system over financial reporting.

Meaning of internal financial controls over financial reporting

A company s internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (i) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (ii) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (iii) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

For B P S D & Associates Chartered Accountants FRN: 118251W

Sd/-

CA Shantanu Deshmukh Partner

Membership No. 103837 UDIN: 24103837BKBFZG9956

Place: Nagpur Date: 30.05.2024