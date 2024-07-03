iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Nirmitee Robotics India Ltd Share Price

107
(2.17%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open109.96
  • Day's High109.96
  • 52 Wk High159
  • Prev. Close104.73
  • Day's Low107
  • 52 Wk Low 57
  • Turnover (lac)4.81
  • P/E76.45
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value15.61
  • EPS1.37
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)38.53
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Nirmitee Robotics India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

109.96

Prev. Close

104.73

Turnover(Lac.)

4.81

Day's High

109.96

Day's Low

107

52 Week's High

159

52 Week's Low

57

Book Value

15.61

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

38.53

P/E

76.45

EPS

1.37

Divi. Yield

0

Nirmitee Robotics India Ltd Corporate Action

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Nirmitee Robotics India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Nirmitee Robotics India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:57 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.80%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.80%

Non-Promoter- 29.19%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 29.19%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Nirmitee Robotics India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.6

3.6

0.6

0.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.02

1.57

3.95

3.63

Net Worth

5.62

5.17

4.55

4.23

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

3.5

3.26

2.03

0.82

yoy growth (%)

7.34

60.52

145.82

1,305.48

Raw materials

0.08

0

0

-0.16

As % of sales

2.33

0

0

20.07

Employee costs

-1.1

-1.06

-0.57

-0.12

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.33

0.41

0.17

0.1

Depreciation

-0.07

-0.05

-0.07

-0.05

Tax paid

-0.1

-0.1

-0.04

-0.02

Working capital

0.73

0.18

1.12

0.55

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

7.34

60.52

145.82

1,305.48

Op profit growth

-9.75

80.55

61.36

1,937.93

EBIT growth

-12.86

129.08

68.07

1,406.09

Net profit growth

-29.5

150.62

71.03

1,431.24

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

6.02

5.38

4.16

3.5

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

6.02

5.38

4.16

3.5

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.03

0.02

0.01

0.02

View Annually Results

Nirmitee Robotics India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Nirmitee Robotics India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Jay Prakash Motghare

Non Executive Director

Kartik Eknath Shende

Non Executive Director

Rajesh Narendra Admane

Independent Director

Manish Tarachand Pande

Independent Director

Pradeep Prakash Thadani

Non Executive Director

Shweta Jay Motghare

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Nirmitee Robotics India Ltd

Summary

Nirmitee Robotics India Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Nirmitee Robotics India Private Limited on August 12, 2016. Subsequently, the status changed to Public Limited Company, pursuant to which the name of the Company was changed to Nirmitee Robotics India Limited on February 19, 2020. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai on March 02, 2020. The Company is a tech based company making robots using robotic technology, and it is engaged in providing repairs and maintenance services. The Company offers HVAC air duct cleaning for offices, hotels, convention centers, hospitals, trains and bus coaches, aircrafts, ships, buildings, data centres and operation theaters. Apart from these, it has own fleet of patented, duct cleaning robots, which are employed in service to do the inspection, cleaning and post-cleaning operations. All these robots are fitted with an advanced controller mechanism and a high resolution camera. Over time these HVAC Air Ducts accumulate the above mentioned contaminants and if left unclean, these contaminants clog the air ducts and circulate air borne diseases throughout the facility. With a professional management team and a culture of innovation, learning, quality and deep service orientation; The Company provide professional cleaning services to provide fresh clean air, so that the people can live a healthier life. The purpose-built, duct cleaning robots can clean the most d
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Nirmitee Robotics India Ltd share price today?

The Nirmitee Robotics India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹107 today.

What is the Market Cap of Nirmitee Robotics India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nirmitee Robotics India Ltd is ₹38.53 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Nirmitee Robotics India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Nirmitee Robotics India Ltd is 76.45 and 6.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Nirmitee Robotics India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nirmitee Robotics India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nirmitee Robotics India Ltd is ₹57 and ₹159 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Nirmitee Robotics India Ltd?

Nirmitee Robotics India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.16%, 3 Years at 18.15%, 1 Year at -12.51%, 6 Month at -10.45%, 3 Month at 54.01% and 1 Month at 54.24%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Nirmitee Robotics India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Nirmitee Robotics India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.81 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 29.19 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Nirmitee Robotics India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.