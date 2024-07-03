Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹109.96
Prev. Close₹104.73
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.81
Day's High₹109.96
Day's Low₹107
52 Week's High₹159
52 Week's Low₹57
Book Value₹15.61
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)38.53
P/E76.45
EPS1.37
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.6
3.6
0.6
0.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.02
1.57
3.95
3.63
Net Worth
5.62
5.17
4.55
4.23
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3.5
3.26
2.03
0.82
yoy growth (%)
7.34
60.52
145.82
1,305.48
Raw materials
0.08
0
0
-0.16
As % of sales
2.33
0
0
20.07
Employee costs
-1.1
-1.06
-0.57
-0.12
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.33
0.41
0.17
0.1
Depreciation
-0.07
-0.05
-0.07
-0.05
Tax paid
-0.1
-0.1
-0.04
-0.02
Working capital
0.73
0.18
1.12
0.55
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
7.34
60.52
145.82
1,305.48
Op profit growth
-9.75
80.55
61.36
1,937.93
EBIT growth
-12.86
129.08
68.07
1,406.09
Net profit growth
-29.5
150.62
71.03
1,431.24
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
6.02
5.38
4.16
3.5
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6.02
5.38
4.16
3.5
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.03
0.02
0.01
0.02
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Jay Prakash Motghare
Non Executive Director
Kartik Eknath Shende
Non Executive Director
Rajesh Narendra Admane
Independent Director
Manish Tarachand Pande
Independent Director
Pradeep Prakash Thadani
Non Executive Director
Shweta Jay Motghare
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Nirmitee Robotics India Ltd
Summary
Nirmitee Robotics India Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Nirmitee Robotics India Private Limited on August 12, 2016. Subsequently, the status changed to Public Limited Company, pursuant to which the name of the Company was changed to Nirmitee Robotics India Limited on February 19, 2020. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai on March 02, 2020. The Company is a tech based company making robots using robotic technology, and it is engaged in providing repairs and maintenance services. The Company offers HVAC air duct cleaning for offices, hotels, convention centers, hospitals, trains and bus coaches, aircrafts, ships, buildings, data centres and operation theaters. Apart from these, it has own fleet of patented, duct cleaning robots, which are employed in service to do the inspection, cleaning and post-cleaning operations. All these robots are fitted with an advanced controller mechanism and a high resolution camera. Over time these HVAC Air Ducts accumulate the above mentioned contaminants and if left unclean, these contaminants clog the air ducts and circulate air borne diseases throughout the facility. With a professional management team and a culture of innovation, learning, quality and deep service orientation; The Company provide professional cleaning services to provide fresh clean air, so that the people can live a healthier life. The purpose-built, duct cleaning robots can clean the most d
Read More
The Nirmitee Robotics India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹107 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nirmitee Robotics India Ltd is ₹38.53 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Nirmitee Robotics India Ltd is 76.45 and 6.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nirmitee Robotics India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nirmitee Robotics India Ltd is ₹57 and ₹159 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Nirmitee Robotics India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.16%, 3 Years at 18.15%, 1 Year at -12.51%, 6 Month at -10.45%, 3 Month at 54.01% and 1 Month at 54.24%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.