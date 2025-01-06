iifl-logo-icon 1
Nirmitee Robotics India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Nirmitee Robotic FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.33

0.41

0.17

0.1

Depreciation

-0.07

-0.05

-0.07

-0.05

Tax paid

-0.1

-0.1

-0.04

-0.02

Working capital

0.73

0.18

1.12

0.55

Other operating items

Operating

0.88

0.42

1.17

0.57

Capital expenditure

0.24

0.04

0

0.22

Free cash flow

1.12

0.46

1.18

0.79

Equity raised

2.14

0.62

2.1

0.72

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0.02

0.09

0.16

0.16

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

3.29

1.17

3.45

1.67

