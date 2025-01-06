Nirmitee Robotics India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.33
0.41
0.17
0.1
Depreciation
-0.07
-0.05
-0.07
-0.05
Tax paid
-0.1
-0.1
-0.04
-0.02
Working capital
0.73
0.18
1.12
0.55
Other operating items
Operating
0.88
0.42
1.17
0.57
Capital expenditure
0.24
0.04
0
0.22
Free cash flow
1.12
0.46
1.18
0.79
Equity raised
2.14
0.62
2.1
0.72
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.02
0.09
0.16
0.16
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
3.29
1.17
3.45
1.67
