Nirmitee Robotics India Ltd Annually Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
6.02
5.38
4.16
3.5
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6.02
5.38
4.16
3.5
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.03
0.02
0.01
0.02
Total Income
6.05
5.4
4.18
3.52
Total Expenditure
6.47
4.44
3.66
3.08
PBIDT
-0.42
0.96
0.52
0.44
Interest
0.23
0.08
0.03
0.03
PBDT
-0.65
0.88
0.49
0.41
Depreciation
0.17
0.08
0.06
0.07
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.16
0.18
0.11
0.09
Deferred Tax
-0.01
0
0
0.01
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.97
0.63
0.33
0.23
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.97
0.63
0.33
0.23
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.97
0.63
0.33
0.23
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-2.69
1.75
0.91
0.21
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
3.6
3.6
0.6
0.6
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-6.97
17.84
12.5
12.57
PBDTM(%)
-10.79
16.35
11.77
11.71
PATM(%)
-16.11
11.71
7.93
6.57
