Nirmitee Robotics India Ltd Annually Results

107
(2.17%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

6.02

5.38

4.16

3.5

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

6.02

5.38

4.16

3.5

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.03

0.02

0.01

0.02

Total Income

6.05

5.4

4.18

3.52

Total Expenditure

6.47

4.44

3.66

3.08

PBIDT

-0.42

0.96

0.52

0.44

Interest

0.23

0.08

0.03

0.03

PBDT

-0.65

0.88

0.49

0.41

Depreciation

0.17

0.08

0.06

0.07

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.16

0.18

0.11

0.09

Deferred Tax

-0.01

0

0

0.01

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.97

0.63

0.33

0.23

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.97

0.63

0.33

0.23

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.97

0.63

0.33

0.23

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-2.69

1.75

0.91

0.21

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

3.6

3.6

0.6

0.6

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-6.97

17.84

12.5

12.57

PBDTM(%)

-10.79

16.35

11.77

11.71

PATM(%)

-16.11

11.71

7.93

6.57

