|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3.5
3.26
2.03
0.82
yoy growth (%)
7.34
60.52
145.82
1,305.48
Raw materials
0.08
0
0
-0.16
As % of sales
2.33
0
0
20.07
Employee costs
-1.1
-1.06
-0.57
-0.12
As % of sales
31.63
32.56
28.19
15.09
Other costs
-2.05
-1.73
-1.2
-0.37
As % of sales (Other Cost)
58.84
53.32
59.25
45.7
Operating profit
0.41
0.46
0.25
0.15
OPM
11.86
14.11
12.54
19.11
Depreciation
-0.07
-0.05
-0.07
-0.05
Interest expense
-0.03
0
0
0
Other income
0.02
0.01
0
0
Profit before tax
0.33
0.41
0.17
0.1
Taxes
-0.1
-0.1
-0.04
-0.02
Tax rate
-30.21
-26.14
-26.6
-27.99
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.23
0.3
0.13
0.07
Exceptional items
0
0.02
0
0
Net profit
0.23
0.32
0.13
0.07
yoy growth (%)
-29.5
150.62
71.03
1,431.24
NPM
6.6
10.06
6.44
9.26
