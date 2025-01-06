iifl-logo-icon 1
Nirmitee Robotics India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

107
(2.17%)
Jan 6, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

3.5

3.26

2.03

0.82

yoy growth (%)

7.34

60.52

145.82

1,305.48

Raw materials

0.08

0

0

-0.16

As % of sales

2.33

0

0

20.07

Employee costs

-1.1

-1.06

-0.57

-0.12

As % of sales

31.63

32.56

28.19

15.09

Other costs

-2.05

-1.73

-1.2

-0.37

As % of sales (Other Cost)

58.84

53.32

59.25

45.7

Operating profit

0.41

0.46

0.25

0.15

OPM

11.86

14.11

12.54

19.11

Depreciation

-0.07

-0.05

-0.07

-0.05

Interest expense

-0.03

0

0

0

Other income

0.02

0.01

0

0

Profit before tax

0.33

0.41

0.17

0.1

Taxes

-0.1

-0.1

-0.04

-0.02

Tax rate

-30.21

-26.14

-26.6

-27.99

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.23

0.3

0.13

0.07

Exceptional items

0

0.02

0

0

Net profit

0.23

0.32

0.13

0.07

yoy growth (%)

-29.5

150.62

71.03

1,431.24

NPM

6.6

10.06

6.44

9.26

