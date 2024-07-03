Nirmitee Robotics India Ltd Summary

Nirmitee Robotics India Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Nirmitee Robotics India Private Limited on August 12, 2016. Subsequently, the status changed to Public Limited Company, pursuant to which the name of the Company was changed to Nirmitee Robotics India Limited on February 19, 2020. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai on March 02, 2020. The Company is a tech based company making robots using robotic technology, and it is engaged in providing repairs and maintenance services. The Company offers HVAC air duct cleaning for offices, hotels, convention centers, hospitals, trains and bus coaches, aircrafts, ships, buildings, data centres and operation theaters. Apart from these, it has own fleet of patented, duct cleaning robots, which are employed in service to do the inspection, cleaning and post-cleaning operations. All these robots are fitted with an advanced controller mechanism and a high resolution camera. Over time these HVAC Air Ducts accumulate the above mentioned contaminants and if left unclean, these contaminants clog the air ducts and circulate air borne diseases throughout the facility. With a professional management team and a culture of innovation, learning, quality and deep service orientation; The Company provide professional cleaning services to provide fresh clean air, so that the people can live a healthier life. The purpose-built, duct cleaning robots can clean the most difficult to reach corners in any air duct, and give super clean and healthy air, which is not possible by any other physical cleaning process. Bad Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) affects the health of the employees and other visitors and majority of ones time is spent breathing indoor air.The Company is certified by ISO 9001:2015. This certification allows it to implement Quality Management System and operating successfully in various regions. The Company is also certified by NADCA as a regular member for conducting air duct cleaning business in accordance with the mandatory code of ethics.In April 2020, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 1,75,200 Equity Shares by raising funds from public aggregating to Rs 3.24 Crore.