Nirmitee Robotics India Ltd Board Meeting

96.57
(0.00%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Nirmitee Robotic CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
Nirmitee Robotics India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of unaudited standalone and consolidated financial result for the half year ended 30th September 2024 to be held on 14th November 2024. Results- Unaudited Standalone and Consolidate Financial Results for the half year ended 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202418 May 2024
Nirmitee Robotics India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the half year ended and year ended as on 31st March 2024. Results - Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the year ended 31st March 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) Appointment of Secretarial Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.05.2024)
Board Meeting8 Mar 202427 Feb 2024
Nirmitee Robotics India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Independent director meeting to be held on 8th March 2024 Outcome of Meeting of Independent DIrector held on 8th March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.03.2024)
Board Meeting21 Feb 202421 Feb 2024
Intimation for closure of wholly owned foreign subsidiary of the Company

