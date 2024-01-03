NIS Management Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
91.02
|0
|96,107.8
|-178
|0
|477.97
|51.18
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
105.35
|49.46
|28,444.5
|114.08
|0.64
|1,655.47
|8.62
National Securities Depository Ltd
1,189.5
|73.97
|23,790
|82.63
|0
|160.96
|75.42
International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd
IGIL
341.45
|29.74
|14,756.09
|137.48
|0.71
|234.13
|54.58
Embassy Developments Ltd
EMBDL
101
|0
|13,795.07
|-88.8
|0
|118.85
|86.16
