To the members of NITIN CASTINGS LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of NITIN CASTINGS LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein referred to as "Standalone Financial Statements") In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit, total comprehensive income, its cash flows and changes in equity for the year ended on that date. Basis for Opinion We conducted our audit of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements. Key Audit Matters Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report:

Sr. No. Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1. Assessment of fair value of Current Investments and Non-Current Investments Principal Audit Procedures Our audit procedures included the following: The Companys Investments includes Quoted Shares and PMS Investments, Mutual Funds and Other Investments in Financial Instruments. • Evaluating the appropriateness companys policy on Valuation of Investments with reference to the applicable accounting standards. Investments are valued at fair value through profit or loss account as required by Ind AS 109. • Our audit approach consisted testing of the design and operating effectiveness of the internal controls and substantive testing. Refer Note no. 2.2 (r) of "Significant Accounting Policies " • Performing substantive audit procedures in order to test the accuracy of inventory valuation. The assessmentof fair valuation of investments is determined a Key Audit Matter as the carrying value of the investments represents 32.87 per cent of companys total assets and determination of fair value involves significant management judgement and estimates. • We enquired with the management regarding significant judgments and estimates involved in the valuation. In addition, we assessed the appropriateness of the Companys disclosures in respect of Fair Valuation of Investments.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to the following matters:

During the year, the company had invested an amount of Rs.250.00 Lakhs through one Investment Consulting Firm. However, after giving returns for few months, the firm had discontinued the payments. The company has initiated legal proceedings in the said matter. However, out of abundant caution, the company has charged the outstanding amount of Rs.236.65 Lakhs to statement of profit and loss under exceptional items in Note 31 for the year ended on March 31, 2024. The current investments of the company include investments in schemes of Nuvama Investments (formerly known as edelweiss investments). The details of fair market value on the reporting date are not available, the investments in said schemes are not restated.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of these above matters.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexure to the Boards Report and Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

We have been provided the aforesaid reports and based on the work we have performed, we did not observe any material misstatement of this other information and accordingly we have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial

Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process. Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements: Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable. (A) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit; In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books; The Company does not have any branch where the audit has been conducted by any other auditor. Hence, the provisions of section 143(3)(c) is not applicable. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account; In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended; On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: The Company does not have any pending litigations which would materially impact its financial position; The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts, for which there were any material foreseeable losses; During the year, Unpaid Dividend of Rs.1.88 Lakhs were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund on 07.09.2023, However the same has not been transferred till the date of this report. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity (‘Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shal1, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in my manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement. The final dividend paid by the Company during the year ended March 31, 2024. In respect of such dividend declared for the previous year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend. There is no interim dividend or paid during the year. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same is operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. For Jhunjhunwala Jain & Associates LLP Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No: 113675W/W100361

(CA Randhir Kumar Jhunjhunwala) Partner Membership No. : 047058 UDIN : 24047058BKFYNQ7316 Place : Mumbai Date : May 22, 2024

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our Independent Auditors Report of NITIN CASTINGS LIMITED on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024.)

In respect of its property, plant and equipment

(A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation, of Property, Plant and Equipment. (B) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company does not have any Intangible Asset except goodwill having carrying amount of NIL. Accordingly, paragraph 3(i) (a)(B) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") is not applicable to the Company. Property, Plant and Equipment are physically verified by the Management according to a phased program designed to cover all the items at reasonable intervals. In our opinion, periodicity of physically verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, a portion of the Property, Plant and Equipment has been physically verified by the Management during the year and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification as informed by management. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, plant and equipment (including Right-of-use assets) or Intangible assets or both during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(i)(d) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") is not applicable to the Company. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

In respect of its Inventory

The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year except for stores and spares. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No material discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate from banks during the year under audit. The company has filed quarterly returns and statements with such banks and the same are in agreement with the books of account of the Company and no material discrepancies were noticed.

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, we report that, during the year, the Company has not granted loans or advances in the nature of loans, provided any guarantee, or security to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. However, the company made investments.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, we report that, during the year, the Company has not provided any guarantee, or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii) (a)(A) and 3(iii) (a)(B) of the Order is not applicable. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, we are of the opinion that investments made by the company during the year are not prejudicial to the interest of the company. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, we report that, there is no loans and advances in the nature of loans granted, the reporting under clause 3(iii)(c) of the order is not applicable. As there is no loans and advances in the nature of loans granted, the reporting under clause 3(iii)

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and section 186 of Companies Act, 2013 According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposit from the public in accordance with the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed thereunder. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable. Cost records maintained by the company are broadly reviewed by us but the same are not strictly as per rules made by the central government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the companies act 2013 relating to the manufacturing activities of the company. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the said cost records. In respect of statutory dues: According to the information and explanation given to us, statutory dues have been regularly deposited during the year by the company with the appropriate authorities. There are no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Income Tax, Sales Tax, Wealth Tax, GST, Custom Duty, Service Tax, Investor Education and Protection Fund, Excise Duty, Cess and any other statutory dues as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date of becoming payable except Provident Fund Payable of Rs.0.14 Lakhs and VAT/CST payable of Rs.6.56 Lakhs. There were no disputed dues in respect of Income Tax, Sales Tax, Wealth Tax, GST, Custom Duty, Service Tax, Investor Education and Protection Fund, Excise Duty, Cess which have not been deposited except mentioned below: Name of Statute Nature of the Dues Forum where dispute is pending Period to which the amount relates Amount involved (Rs. in Lakhs) Central Excise Act Excise Duty CESTAT Apr, 2007 to Oct, 2011 103.30 Central Excise Act Excise Duty CESTAT Nov, 2011 to Sep, 2012 14.06 Central Excise Act Excise Duty CESTAT Jul, 2000 to Jun, 2001 0.66 Central Excise Act Excise Duty CESTAT Oct, 2012 to Jun, 2015 30.59 Central Excise Act Excise Duty CESTAT Jul, 2015 to Apr, 2016 6.90 Central Excise Act Excise Duty CESTAT May, 2016 to Jun, 2017 16.32 Central Excise Act Excise Duty CESTAT Mar, 2010 to Jan, 2014 360.98 In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable. a) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority. According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, The Company has taken term loans during the year and the loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained and no amount of the loan is diverted for any other purpose. According to the information given to us, the company has raised short-term funds during the year which have not been utilised for the long term purposes. On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries. The Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies as defined under the companies Act, 2013 and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable. (b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable. (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we have been informed that report that no fraud by the Company or on the company has been noticed or reported during the year except the following:

During the year, the company had invested an amount of Rs.250.00 Lakhs through one Investment Consulting Firm. However, after giving returns for few months, the firm had discontinued the payments. The company has initiated legal proceedings in the said matter. The outstanding amount of Rs.236.65 Lakhs has been charged to statement of profit and loss for the year ended on March 31, 2024.

No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT- 4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report. According to the information and explanations given to us, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, all transaction with related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the notes to the Standalone Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards. (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business. (b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the company issued till date for the period under audit. Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company. (a) In our opinion, the Company not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank

of India Act, 1934 and hence reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

The company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable. The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India and hence reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable. In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core

Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and hence reporting under clause 3(xvi)

(d) of the Order is not applicable.

The company has not incurred any cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and during the immediately preceding financial year. There has been no resignation of statutory auditors of the company during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Standalone Financial Statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 pursuant to any project and hence reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

ANNEXURE ‘B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements under Clause (i) Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

(Referred to in paragraph (2) (f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our Independent Auditors Report of NITIN CASTINGS LIMITED on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of NITIN CASTINGS LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date. Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls The Companys management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013. Auditors Responsibility Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements. Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements A companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements include those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and

expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements .

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

