To the members of NITIN CASTINGS LIMITED
Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion
We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of NITIN CASTINGS LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein referred to as "Standalone Financial Statements")
In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit, total comprehensive income, its cash flows and changes in equity for the year ended on that date.
Basis for Opinion
We conducted our audit of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.
Key Audit Matters
Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.
We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report:
|
Sr. No.
|
Key Audit Matter
|
Auditors Response
|1.
|
Assessment of fair value of Current Investments and Non-Current Investments
|
Principal Audit Procedures
|
Our audit procedures included the following:
|
The Companys Investments includes Quoted Shares and PMS Investments, Mutual Funds and Other Investments in Financial Instruments.
|
• Evaluating the appropriateness companys policy on Valuation of Investments with reference to the applicable accounting standards.
|
Investments are valued at fair value through profit or loss account as required by Ind AS 109.
|
• Our audit approach consisted testing of the design and operating effectiveness of the internal controls and substantive testing.
|
Refer Note no. 2.2 (r) of "Significant Accounting Policies "
|
• Performing substantive audit procedures in order to test the accuracy of inventory valuation.
|
The assessmentof fair valuation of investments is determined a Key Audit Matter as the carrying value of the investments represents 32.87 per cent of companys total assets and determination of fair value involves significant management judgement and estimates.
|
• We enquired with the management regarding significant judgments and estimates involved in the valuation.
|
In addition, we assessed the appropriateness of the Companys disclosures in respect of Fair Valuation of Investments.
Emphasis of Matter
We draw attention to the following matters:
Our opinion is not modified in respect of these above matters.
Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon
The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexure to the Boards Report and Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.
Our opinion on Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.
In connection with our audit of Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.
We have been provided the aforesaid reports and based on the work we have performed, we did not observe any material misstatement of this other information and accordingly we have nothing to report in this regard.
Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial
Statements
The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.
The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.
Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements:
Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists.
Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.
As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:
we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.
Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements.
We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.
We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.
From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.
Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements
so far as it appears from our examination of those books;
financial position;
requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:
In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act.
For Jhunjhunwala Jain & Associates LLP
Chartered Accountants
Firms Registration No: 113675W/W100361
(CA Randhir Kumar Jhunjhunwala)
Partner
Membership No. : 047058 UDIN : 24047058BKFYNQ7316
Place : Mumbai Date : May 22, 2024
ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT
(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our Independent Auditors Report of NITIN CASTINGS LIMITED on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024.)
(B) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company does not have any Intangible Asset except goodwill having carrying amount of NIL. Accordingly, paragraph 3(i) (a)(B) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") is not applicable to the Company.
|Name of Statute
|
Nature of the Dues
|
Forum where dispute is pending
|
Period to which the amount relates
|
Amount involved (Rs. in Lakhs)
|Central Excise Act
|
Excise Duty
|
CESTAT
|Apr, 2007 to Oct, 2011
|
103.30
|Central Excise Act
|
Excise Duty
|
CESTAT
|Nov, 2011 to Sep, 2012
|
14.06
|Central Excise Act
|
Excise Duty
|
CESTAT
|Jul, 2000 to Jun, 2001
|
0.66
|Central Excise Act
|
Excise Duty
|
CESTAT
|Oct, 2012 to Jun, 2015
|
30.59
|Central Excise Act
|
Excise Duty
|
CESTAT
|Jul, 2015 to Apr, 2016
|
6.90
|Central Excise Act
|
Excise Duty
|
CESTAT
|May, 2016 to Jun, 2017
|
16.32
|Central Excise Act
|
Excise Duty
|
CESTAT
|Mar, 2010 to Jan, 2014
|
360.98
any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.
(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.
During the year, the company had invested an amount of Rs.250.00 Lakhs through one Investment Consulting Firm. However, after giving returns for few months, the firm had discontinued the payments. The company has initiated legal proceedings in the said matter. The outstanding amount of Rs.236.65 Lakhs has been charged to statement of profit and loss for the year ended on March 31, 2024.
(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the company issued till date for the period under audit.
of India Act, 1934 and hence reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.
Reserve Bank of India and hence reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.
Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and hence reporting under clause 3(xvi)
(d) of the Order is not applicable.
capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.
For Jhunjhunwala Jain & Associates LLP
Chartered Accountants
Firms Registration No: 113675W/W100361
(CA Randhir Kumar Jhunjhunwala)
Partner
Membership No. : 047058 UDIN : 24047058BKFYNQ7316
Place : Mumbai
Date : May 22, 2024
ANNEXURE ‘B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT
Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements under Clause (i) Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")
(Referred to in paragraph (2) (f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our Independent Auditors Report of NITIN CASTINGS LIMITED on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024)
We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of NITIN CASTINGS LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.
Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls
The Companys management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.
Auditors Responsibility
Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.
Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.
We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements.
Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements
A companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements include those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and
expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements .
Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements
Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.
Opinion
In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.
For Jhunjhunwala Jain & Associates LLP
Chartered Accountants
Firms Registration No: 113675W/W100361
(CA Randhir Kumar Jhunjhunwala)
Partner
Membership No. : 047058 UDIN : 24047058BKFYNQ7316
Place : Mumbai Date : May 22, 2024
