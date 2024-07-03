iifl-logo-icon 1
Nitin Castings Ltd Share Price

687
(2.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open676.7
  • Day's High687.95
  • 52 Wk High885
  • Prev. Close673.45
  • Day's Low642
  • 52 Wk Low 472
  • Turnover (lac)4.85
  • P/E22.61
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value152.33
  • EPS29.79
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)353.21
  • Div. Yield0.45
Nitin Castings Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Castings, Forgings & Fastners

Open

676.7

Prev. Close

673.45

Turnover(Lac.)

4.85

Day's High

687.95

Day's Low

642

52 Week's High

885

52 Week's Low

472

Book Value

152.33

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

353.21

P/E

22.61

EPS

29.79

Divi. Yield

0.45

Nitin Castings Ltd Corporate Action

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

22 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3

Record Date: 21 Sep, 2024

arrow

9 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Nitin Castings Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Nitin Castings Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:57 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.39%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.39%

Non-Promoter- 28.60%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 28.60%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Nitin Castings Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.57

2.57

2.57

2.57

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

69.13

57.35

52.65

47.72

Net Worth

71.7

59.92

55.22

50.29

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

61.96

64.08

57.52

61.48

yoy growth (%)

-3.3

11.4

-6.45

-4.39

Raw materials

-44.44

-43.26

-40.6

-45.13

As % of sales

71.73

67.52

70.58

73.39

Employee costs

-6.29

-7.38

-6.44

-6.05

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3.91

1.66

0.88

1.73

Depreciation

-2.21

-4.49

-3.86

-3.77

Tax paid

-0.65

-0.33

-0.04

-0.55

Working capital

-8.64

-4.1

0.71

2.09

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-3.3

11.4

-6.45

-4.39

Op profit growth

-12.18

36.09

-6.93

28.11

EBIT growth

61.55

88.53

-18.67

421.11

Net profit growth

145.64

57.38

-28.4

4,192.99

Nitin Castings Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharat Forge Ltd

BHARATFORG

1,296.55

41.2761,986.58361.160.682,246.67219.08

AIA Engineering Ltd

AIAENG

3,381.05

29.2931,890.19217.210.47800.44652.52

PTC Industries Ltd

PTCIL

14,435

021,629.599.06069.21871.96

CIE Automotive India Ltd

CIEINDIA

485.75

31.6718,427.53123.611.031,135.96134.28

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

RKFORGE

917.15

51.4416,594.91182.80.22952.32161.13

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Nitin Castings Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director

Nirmal B Kedia

Chairman & Managing Director

Nitin S Kedia

Independent Director

Arvind B Jalan

Executive Director

Nipun N Kedia

Independent Director

Preeti

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ishan Verma

Independent Director

Chintan T Rambhia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Nitin Castings Ltd

Summary

Nitin Castings Limited, formerly known as Aditya Leasing Limited incorporated on December 3, 1982 was changed to Nitin Alloys Global Limited on June 6, 2006 and further to Nitin Castings Limited on January 3, 2017. Nitin Castings, a part of Kedia Group manufactures and sells Alloys Steel Castings. The Company offers centrifugal castings for applications in various industries, such as fertilizers and petrochemicals, industrial furnaces, steel plants, sponge iron plants, and pig iron plants; and high alloy steel castings for heat and corrosion resistant applications. The Company has manufacturing unit at Dadra and Nagar Haveli and is having Machining and Fabrication workshop at Valsad, Gujarat. During year 2007-08, the company expanded by increase in production capacity and commenced commercial production. They entered into the field of manufacturing of Centrifugal Castings by increasing their product range. Thus, the production capacity of Alloy Steel Castings (Static & Centrifugal) increased from 1,200 MT to 3,000 MT.The Company installed a new pilot plant of Investment Castings with the total capacity of 10 M.T. per month, which commenced operations effective on February 28, 2015. During 2015-16, the Company got into a Scheme of Arrangement, approved by Honble High Court of Bombay between Rajshila Construction Private Limited (earlier known as Nitin Castings Private Limited) and their respective Shareholders which envisaged for demerger of Castings Business Undertaking carri
Company FAQs

What is the Nitin Castings Ltd share price today?

The Nitin Castings Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹687 today.

What is the Market Cap of Nitin Castings Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nitin Castings Ltd is ₹353.21 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Nitin Castings Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Nitin Castings Ltd is 22.61 and 4.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Nitin Castings Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nitin Castings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nitin Castings Ltd is ₹472 and ₹885 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Nitin Castings Ltd?

Nitin Castings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 55.11%, 3 Years at 88.28%, 1 Year at 40.19%, 6 Month at -19.34%, 3 Month at 0.03% and 1 Month at -2.90%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Nitin Castings Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Nitin Castings Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.39 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 28.61 %

