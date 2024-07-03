SectorCastings, Forgings & Fastners
Open₹676.7
Prev. Close₹673.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.85
Day's High₹687.95
Day's Low₹642
52 Week's High₹885
52 Week's Low₹472
Book Value₹152.33
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)353.21
P/E22.61
EPS29.79
Divi. Yield0.45
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.57
2.57
2.57
2.57
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
69.13
57.35
52.65
47.72
Net Worth
71.7
59.92
55.22
50.29
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
61.96
64.08
57.52
61.48
yoy growth (%)
-3.3
11.4
-6.45
-4.39
Raw materials
-44.44
-43.26
-40.6
-45.13
As % of sales
71.73
67.52
70.58
73.39
Employee costs
-6.29
-7.38
-6.44
-6.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.91
1.66
0.88
1.73
Depreciation
-2.21
-4.49
-3.86
-3.77
Tax paid
-0.65
-0.33
-0.04
-0.55
Working capital
-8.64
-4.1
0.71
2.09
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-3.3
11.4
-6.45
-4.39
Op profit growth
-12.18
36.09
-6.93
28.11
EBIT growth
61.55
88.53
-18.67
421.11
Net profit growth
145.64
57.38
-28.4
4,192.99
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharat Forge Ltd
BHARATFORG
1,296.55
|41.27
|61,986.58
|361.16
|0.68
|2,246.67
|219.08
AIA Engineering Ltd
AIAENG
3,381.05
|29.29
|31,890.19
|217.21
|0.47
|800.44
|652.52
PTC Industries Ltd
PTCIL
14,435
|0
|21,629.59
|9.06
|0
|69.21
|871.96
CIE Automotive India Ltd
CIEINDIA
485.75
|31.67
|18,427.53
|123.61
|1.03
|1,135.96
|134.28
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd
RKFORGE
917.15
|51.44
|16,594.91
|182.8
|0.22
|952.32
|161.13
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director
Nirmal B Kedia
Chairman & Managing Director
Nitin S Kedia
Independent Director
Arvind B Jalan
Executive Director
Nipun N Kedia
Independent Director
Preeti
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ishan Verma
Independent Director
Chintan T Rambhia
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Nitin Castings Ltd
Summary
Nitin Castings Limited, formerly known as Aditya Leasing Limited incorporated on December 3, 1982 was changed to Nitin Alloys Global Limited on June 6, 2006 and further to Nitin Castings Limited on January 3, 2017. Nitin Castings, a part of Kedia Group manufactures and sells Alloys Steel Castings. The Company offers centrifugal castings for applications in various industries, such as fertilizers and petrochemicals, industrial furnaces, steel plants, sponge iron plants, and pig iron plants; and high alloy steel castings for heat and corrosion resistant applications. The Company has manufacturing unit at Dadra and Nagar Haveli and is having Machining and Fabrication workshop at Valsad, Gujarat. During year 2007-08, the company expanded by increase in production capacity and commenced commercial production. They entered into the field of manufacturing of Centrifugal Castings by increasing their product range. Thus, the production capacity of Alloy Steel Castings (Static & Centrifugal) increased from 1,200 MT to 3,000 MT.The Company installed a new pilot plant of Investment Castings with the total capacity of 10 M.T. per month, which commenced operations effective on February 28, 2015. During 2015-16, the Company got into a Scheme of Arrangement, approved by Honble High Court of Bombay between Rajshila Construction Private Limited (earlier known as Nitin Castings Private Limited) and their respective Shareholders which envisaged for demerger of Castings Business Undertaking carri
Read More
The Nitin Castings Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹687 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nitin Castings Ltd is ₹353.21 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Nitin Castings Ltd is 22.61 and 4.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nitin Castings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nitin Castings Ltd is ₹472 and ₹885 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Nitin Castings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 55.11%, 3 Years at 88.28%, 1 Year at 40.19%, 6 Month at -19.34%, 3 Month at 0.03% and 1 Month at -2.90%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.