Summary

Nitin Castings Limited, formerly known as Aditya Leasing Limited incorporated on December 3, 1982 was changed to Nitin Alloys Global Limited on June 6, 2006 and further to Nitin Castings Limited on January 3, 2017. Nitin Castings, a part of Kedia Group manufactures and sells Alloys Steel Castings. The Company offers centrifugal castings for applications in various industries, such as fertilizers and petrochemicals, industrial furnaces, steel plants, sponge iron plants, and pig iron plants; and high alloy steel castings for heat and corrosion resistant applications. The Company has manufacturing unit at Dadra and Nagar Haveli and is having Machining and Fabrication workshop at Valsad, Gujarat. During year 2007-08, the company expanded by increase in production capacity and commenced commercial production. They entered into the field of manufacturing of Centrifugal Castings by increasing their product range. Thus, the production capacity of Alloy Steel Castings (Static & Centrifugal) increased from 1,200 MT to 3,000 MT.The Company installed a new pilot plant of Investment Castings with the total capacity of 10 M.T. per month, which commenced operations effective on February 28, 2015. During 2015-16, the Company got into a Scheme of Arrangement, approved by Honble High Court of Bombay between Rajshila Construction Private Limited (earlier known as Nitin Castings Private Limited) and their respective Shareholders which envisaged for demerger of Castings Business Undertaking carri

