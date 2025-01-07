Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
61.96
64.08
57.52
61.48
yoy growth (%)
-3.3
11.4
-6.45
-4.39
Raw materials
-44.44
-43.26
-40.6
-45.13
As % of sales
71.73
67.52
70.58
73.39
Employee costs
-6.29
-7.38
-6.44
-6.05
As % of sales
10.15
11.51
11.2
9.85
Other costs
-5.64
-7.07
-5.8
-5.27
As % of sales (Other Cost)
9.1
11.04
10.08
8.58
Operating profit
5.58
6.35
4.67
5.01
OPM
9
9.91
8.12
8.16
Depreciation
-2.21
-4.49
-3.86
-3.77
Interest expense
-0.95
-1.35
-0.7
-0.23
Other income
1.49
1.15
0.78
0.72
Profit before tax
3.91
1.66
0.88
1.73
Taxes
-0.65
-0.33
-0.04
-0.55
Tax rate
-16.72
-20.26
-5.21
-32.03
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.25
1.32
0.84
1.17
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
3.25
1.32
0.84
1.17
yoy growth (%)
145.64
57.38
-28.4
4,192.99
NPM
5.25
2.06
1.46
1.91
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.