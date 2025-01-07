iifl-logo-icon 1
Nitin Castings Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Jan 7, 2025

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

61.96

64.08

57.52

61.48

yoy growth (%)

-3.3

11.4

-6.45

-4.39

Raw materials

-44.44

-43.26

-40.6

-45.13

As % of sales

71.73

67.52

70.58

73.39

Employee costs

-6.29

-7.38

-6.44

-6.05

As % of sales

10.15

11.51

11.2

9.85

Other costs

-5.64

-7.07

-5.8

-5.27

As % of sales (Other Cost)

9.1

11.04

10.08

8.58

Operating profit

5.58

6.35

4.67

5.01

OPM

9

9.91

8.12

8.16

Depreciation

-2.21

-4.49

-3.86

-3.77

Interest expense

-0.95

-1.35

-0.7

-0.23

Other income

1.49

1.15

0.78

0.72

Profit before tax

3.91

1.66

0.88

1.73

Taxes

-0.65

-0.33

-0.04

-0.55

Tax rate

-16.72

-20.26

-5.21

-32.03

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

3.25

1.32

0.84

1.17

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

3.25

1.32

0.84

1.17

yoy growth (%)

145.64

57.38

-28.4

4,192.99

NPM

5.25

2.06

1.46

1.91

