Nitin Castings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.91
1.66
0.88
1.73
Depreciation
-2.21
-4.49
-3.86
-3.77
Tax paid
-0.65
-0.33
-0.04
-0.55
Working capital
-8.64
-4.1
0.71
2.09
Other operating items
Operating
-7.59
-7.27
-2.29
-0.5
Capital expenditure
-10.76
3.86
15.87
0.21
Free cash flow
-18.35
-3.41
13.57
-0.29
Equity raised
88.82
84.57
81.82
81.86
Investing
10.99
4.65
0.03
-2.15
Financing
-0.86
-2.86
9.89
5.71
Dividends paid
0
0
0.25
0.25
Net in cash
80.59
82.95
105.57
85.37
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.