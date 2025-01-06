iifl-logo-icon 1
Nitin Castings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

687
(2.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Nitin Castings Ltd

Nitin Castings FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3.91

1.66

0.88

1.73

Depreciation

-2.21

-4.49

-3.86

-3.77

Tax paid

-0.65

-0.33

-0.04

-0.55

Working capital

-8.64

-4.1

0.71

2.09

Other operating items

Operating

-7.59

-7.27

-2.29

-0.5

Capital expenditure

-10.76

3.86

15.87

0.21

Free cash flow

-18.35

-3.41

13.57

-0.29

Equity raised

88.82

84.57

81.82

81.86

Investing

10.99

4.65

0.03

-2.15

Financing

-0.86

-2.86

9.89

5.71

Dividends paid

0

0

0.25

0.25

Net in cash

80.59

82.95

105.57

85.37

