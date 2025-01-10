Nitin Castings Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.57
2.57
2.57
2.57
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
69.13
57.35
52.65
47.72
Net Worth
71.7
59.92
55.22
50.29
Minority Interest
Debt
4.92
9.86
3.86
3.64
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.27
1.81
0.2
0.21
Total Liabilities
78.89
71.59
59.28
54.14
Fixed Assets
24.98
21.83
23.29
24.37
Intangible Assets
Investments
36.29
24.87
17.34
15.84
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.33
0.21
0.04
0
Networking Capital
16.9
23.49
16.52
13.48
Inventories
28.27
26.41
19.48
13.05
Inventory Days
76.86
Sundry Debtors
14.67
12.4
12.63
9.72
Debtor Days
57.25
Other Current Assets
4.75
5.23
3.28
3.38
Sundry Creditors
-18.14
-12.98
-13.16
-7.81
Creditor Days
46
Other Current Liabilities
-12.65
-7.57
-5.71
-4.86
Cash
0.38
1.2
2.09
0.44
Total Assets
78.88
71.6
59.28
54.13
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.