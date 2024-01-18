|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|22 May 2024
|20 Sep 2024
|21 Sep 2024
|3
|60
|Final
|Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Financial Results And Final Dividend For Financial Year 2023-2024 TheBoarddeclaredaFinaldividendofRs.3/.perequityshareoffacevalueofRs.5/-eachfor the Financial year 2023-24, subject the appioval-of ihe Shareholder at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
