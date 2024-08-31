Newpaper clipping information regarding 41st Annaul Gerenal Meeting to be held on 23rd September 2024 at 12.00 Noon through VC With Reference to the pre dispatch of the newspaper advertisement to the shareholders dated 29th August, 2024 we wish to inform you that, there was a clerical error in mentioning the date of the AGM. Revised date and time: 41st Annual General Meeting Date: Saturday, 28th September, 2024 Time: 12:00 Noon Mode: Virtual conference (VC)/ Other Audio - Visual Means(OAVM) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.08.2024) Outcome for Annual General Meeting held on 28th September, 2024 at 12 Noon (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.09.2024)