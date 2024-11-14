Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 11 Nov 2024

Nitin Castings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the Regulations 29 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday November 14 2024 inter-alia to consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024. Further pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 read with amendments thereto we would like to inform you that the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company was closed for all Insiders Designated Persons and their immediate relatives and Connected Persons from October 01 2024 and shall continue to remain closed till the end of 48 hours after declaration of the Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI [Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements] Regulations, 2015 (.SEBI LODRl, this is to inform you that the companys Board of Directors, at their Meeting held on today i.e. November 74,2024 have inter-alia considered and approved the un-audited Financial Results ofthe compdny for the quarter and halfyear ended on September 30, 2024. Further, in terms of the provisions of Regulation 33 of the SEBI L0DR, enclosed herewith please find the following: Approval ofthe Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and halfyear ended on September 30,2024 and Limited Review report of Statutory Auditors for the quarter and halfyear ended on September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

Nitin Castings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting intimation for approval of un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. Further pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 read with amendments thereto we would like to inform you that the Trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company was closed for all Insiders Designated persons and their immediate relatives and connected persons from July 01 2024 and shall continue to remain closed till the end of48 hours after declaration of the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 302024 in the Board Meeting dated August 142024. Appointment of Ms. Kala Agarwal as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBl (LODR) this is to inform you that the companys Board of Directors, at their meeting held on today i.e. August 14, 2024 have inter-alia considered and approved the un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Appointment of M/s. NKJ & Associates for the Financial year 2024-25, as a Cost Auditor of the Company. Appointment of Ms. Kala Agarwal, Practicing company secretary for the Financial year 2024-25, as a Secretarial Auditor of the Company. Outcome of Board Meeting on August 14, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 14 May 2024

Nitin Castings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the Regulation 29 of the listing regulations we would like to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Nitin Castings Limited will be held on Wednesday May 22 2024 to approve inter alia 1.Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. 2. Declaration of Dividend if any Further pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of insider Trading) Regulations 2015 read with amendments thereto we would like to inform you that the Trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company was closed for all lnsiders Designated Persons and their immediate relatives and connected Persons from 1st April 2024 and shall continue to remain closed till the end of 48 hours after declaration of the Financial Results for the quarter and Financial Year ended March 312024 in the Board Meeting dated May 22 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30, 33 and 42 read with Schedule III and other applicable Regulation of SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the meeting ofthe Board of Directors ofthe company was held today i.e., Wednesday, May 22,2024, inter alia, to consider and approve the following businesses: Audited Financial Results Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024