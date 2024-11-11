No Record Found
The public offering of Niva Bupa Health Insurance has been oversubscribed, based on the IPO subscription status.Read More
The price band for the IPO is set between ₹70-74 per share.Read More
Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) have made the largest bids in the Niva Bupa IPO, fully subscribing to the quota set aside for their category.Read More
The IPO includes a fresh equity issue worth ₹800 Crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of ₹1,400 Crore from promoters.Read More
The offer for sale includes 18.92 crore shares, totalling Rs 1400 crore, while the new issuance includes 10.81 crore shares worth Rs 800 crore.Read More
According to the exchange filing, the health insurer distributed 13,37,83,783 equity shares to 32 anchor investorsRead More
