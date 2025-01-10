To the Members of Niyogin Fintech Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

OPINION

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Niyogin Fintech Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information ("the Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, of its loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the

Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying Standalone Financial statements.

Classification and measurement of loans and allowance for Expected Credit Loss (ECL) on Loans

Charge to the Statement of Profit and Loss for the year ended 31 March 2024 – 124.49 Lakhs Total ECL Provision as at March 31, 2024 – 822.91 Lakhs (including management overlay of 82.68 Lakhs)

Refer accounting policies in Note 3.6 to the standalone financial statements:

Key Audit Matter How the key audit matter was addressed in our audit Impairment loss on loans is provided for using Expected Credit Loss (ECL) model under Ind AS. This involves a high degree of estimation uncertainty. Significant management judgement is required application of measurement principles in following areas: Our audit approach was a combination of test of internal controls and substantive procedures. Board approved ECL policy was examined in view of characteristics of loans disbursed during the year. Its compliance with principles of Ind AS 109 was assessed. • Defining of thresholds for significant increase in credit risk and default We performed walkthroughs to identify the key systems, applications and controls used in the ECL process. We tested the relevant manual controls, general IT and application controls over key systems used in ECL process. • Selection and input of various qualitative and quantitative factors • Assessment of credit characteristics of the loan portfolio Evaluated managements controls over collation of relevant information used for determining estimates for management overlays. We tested design and operating effectiveness of key controls around data extraction and validation. • Determination of Probabilities of Default ("PD") and Loss Given Default ("LGD") based on historical trends. We discussed with the management, the methodologies used for ECL estimation for various kinds of loans, evaluated the appropriateness thereof and reasonableness of assumptions used therein. • Estimation of forward looking economic scenarios and assignment of probability weights We verified the methodology of the computation of staging of loans, estimation of probability of default, its calibration, and estimation of loss given default. We examined adjustments to output of ECL model and its consistency with documented rationale. • Adjustments to model ECL to address emerging trends This process requires analysis of large volumes of data. The completeness and accuracy of data, and implementation of related internal controls, can significantly impact reliability of the modelled impairment provisions. We assessed whether the disclosures on key judgements, assumptions, and quantitative data with respect to impairment of loans are appropriate and sufficient. As at 31 March 2024, the gross carrying value of loans assets of 14,681.93 lakhs constituted 39% of the total assets of the Company. Performed substantive procedures for testing the ECL Model and computation of ECL amount included and not limited to the following: The disclosures (including disclosures prescribed by RBI) regarding the Companys application of Ind AS 109 are the key to explaining the judgements and material inputs to the ECL results. • Testing system generated reports on ageing and defaults with underlying transactions, on sample basis. • Testing the process of staging of loan assets basis their days past due and other loss indicators, on sample basis. The classification and measurement of loans and measurement of impairment loss allowance is as a key audit matter in view of its inherent complexity, management judgement and estimates involved and significance to the financial statements, of the affected account balances and related disclosures. • Testing computation of underlying factors of PD and LGD based on historical data. • Performance of cut-off procedures to ensure the completeness of the data used. Reconciliation of total financial assets considered for ECL estimation with the books of accounts. • Review of assessment performed for forward looking macro-economic factors used in estimating management overlay. • Reperforming of the formulas to check mathematical accuracy of the computation of ECL.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report, including Annexures to Boards Report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Boards Report, including Annexures to the Boards Report, is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Boards report, including Annexures to the Boards Report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and determine the actions under the applicable laws and regulations.

RESPONSIBILITIES OF MANAGEMENT AND THOSE CHARGED WITH GOVERNANCE FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended issued thereunder. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore, the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: (a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss, the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

3. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act: In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

4. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us we report as under: i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company;

iv. (a) The Management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has also represented to us , that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material misstatement.

v. No dividend was declared or paid by the company during the year.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended 31st March 2024, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. During the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31 March 2024.

ANNEXURE A TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF NIYOGIN FINTECH LIMITED FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

[Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report]

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that: (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment ("PPE") and relevant details of right-of-use assets. The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its PPE by which all PPE are verified in a phased manner. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The Company does not have any immovable Property disclosed under Property Plant and Equipment and hence reporting under clause 3(i)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued its PPE (including Right of Use assets) and intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at 31 March 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988 as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder. Refer note 48 to the Standalone Financial Statements.

ii. (a) The Company is in the business of providing loans and does not have any physical inventories. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to it.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of 5 crore, in aggregate during the year from banks on the basis of security of fixed deposit but the company is not required to file quarterly returns or statements with such banks.

iii. (a) Since the Companys principal business is to give loans. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to it.

(b) The Company, being a Non-Banking Financial Company (‘NBFC), registered under provisions of RBI Act, 1934. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees, provided during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) The Company, being a Non-Banking Financial Company (‘NBFC), registered under provisions of the RBI Act, 1934 and rules made thereunder, in pursuance of its compliance with provisions of the said Act/Rules, more particularly the Prudential Norms, monitors repayments of principal and payment of interest by its customers as stipulated. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and in cases where repayment of principal and payment of interest is not received as stipulated, the cognizance thereof is taken by the Company in course of its periodic regulatory reporting. Refer notes 7 and 40 to the Standalone Financial Statements for summarised details of such loans/advances which are not repaid by borrowers as per stipulations. According to the information and explanation made available to us, reasonable steps are taken by the Company for recovery thereof.

(d) The Company, being a NBFC, registered under provisions of the RBI Act, 1934 and rules made thereunder, in pursuance of its compliance with provisions of the said Act/ Rules, particularly, the Income Recognition, Asset Classification and Provisioning Norms, monitors and report total amount overdue including principal and/or payment of interest by its customers for more than 90 days. In cases where repayment of principal and payment of interest is not received as stipulated, the cognizance thereof is taken by the Company in course of its periodic regulatory reporting. Refer notes 7 and 40 to the Standalone Financial Statements for summarised details of such loans/advances which are not repaid by borrowers as per stipulations. According to the information and explanation made available to us, reasonable steps are taken by the Company for recovery thereof.

(e) Since the Companys principal business is to give loans. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable to it.

(f) Based on our audit procedures, according to the information and explanation made available to us, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not either directly or indirectly, granted any loan to any of its directors or to any other person in whom the director is interested, in accordance with the provisions of section 185 of the Act and the Company has not made investments through more than two layers of investment companies in accordance with the provisions of section 186(1) of the Act. The other sub-sections of Section 186 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable. According to the information and explanations given to us, no order has been passed by the Company Law Board or the National Company Law Tribunal or the RBI or any Court or any other Tribunal against the Company in this regard.

vi. The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under subsection (1) section 148 of the Act for the business activities carried out by the Company. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues relating to amounts deducted/accrued in the books of account including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, and other material statutory dues applicable to it, with the appropriate authorities during the year.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, Goods and Services Tax, duty of customs, cess and any other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) There are no statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024 on account of disputes.

viii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, we confirm that we have not come across any transactions not recorded in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). Also, there are no previously unrecorded income which has been now recorded in the books of account. Hence, the provision stated in paragraph 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ix. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans and borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations provided to us, and based on the audit procedures performed by us, the term loans availed by the Company were applied for the purposes for which the loans were obtained.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations provided to us, and based on the audit procedures performed by us, the Company has raised funds on short-term basis but has not utilised it for long term purposes.

(e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations provided to us, and based on the audit procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations provided to us, and based on the audit procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised any loans on pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries. The Company does not have any associates and joint ventures.

x. (a) In our opinion, according to the information and explanations given to us, and based on the audit procedures performed by us, the Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, according to the information and explanations given to us, and based on the audit procedures performed by us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company had received one whistle blower complaint during the year, which was duly taken on record, and due to lack of evidence, the said complaint was treated as immaterial and no action was required to be taken.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Note No. 36 to the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, during the course of our audit, the reports of the Internal Auditor(s) for the period under audit, issued to the Company during the year till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures in accordance with the guidance provided in SA 610 "Using the work of Internal Auditors".

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with its directors and hence, provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to Company. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The Company is required to and has been registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 as Non-Banking Financial Company as a Non-Systemically Important Non-Deposit taking (NBFC-ND-NSI) Company.

(b) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without obtaining a valid Certificate of Registration from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (‘CIC) as defined under the Regulations by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3(xvi)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(d) As per information provided in course of our audit, the Group to which the Company belongs does not have a CIC.

xvii. According to the information explanation provided to us, the Company has incurred cash loss amounting to 244.08 lakhs in the current financial year and 40.02 lakhs in the preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly this clause is not applicable/paragraph 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, along with details provided in Note 44 B to the Standalone Financial statements which describe the maturity analysis of assets & liabilities other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the

Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not attract the requirement of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) under Section 135 of the Companys Act 2013 and hence reporting under clause xx(a) and (b) of the Order is not applicable.

xxi. The reporting under paragraph 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of paragraph 3(xxi) has been included in the report.

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF NIYOGIN FINTECH LIMITED FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH 2024

[Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report]

REPORT ON THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS UNDER CLAUSE (I) OF SUB-SECTION 3 OF SECTION 143 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 ("THE ACT")

OPINION

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Niyogin Fintech Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("the Guidance Note").

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) (the "Guidance Note"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

A Companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.