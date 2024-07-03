SectorFinance
Open₹73.5
Prev. Close₹71.68
Turnover(Lac.)₹74.96
Day's High₹73.5
Day's Low₹68.1
52 Week's High₹95.99
52 Week's Low₹45
Book Value₹31.73
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)648.39
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
114.39
94.34
94.21
93.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
190.72
192.84
194.51
193.04
Net Worth
305.11
287.18
288.72
286.54
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
2.14
30.3
-5.35
12.07
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
195.77
108.67
102.82
50.1
27.91
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
195.77
108.67
102.82
50.1
27.91
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.23
8.5
4.26
0.53
0.14
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman(Non Exe)&Dir(Non-Ind)
Amit Rajpal
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Gaurav Patankar
Managing Director & CEO
Tashwinder Singh
Independent Non Exe. Director
Subhasri Sriram
Independent Non Exe. Director
Kapil Kapoor
Independent Non Exe. Director
Eric Wetlaufer
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Ashby Monk
Additional Director
Samir Mohan Pandiri
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Niyogin Fintech Ltd
Summary
Niyogin Fintech Limited was originally incorporated on 1st February 1988 as Parmarth Financial Consultants Private Limited. The Companys name was changed to Tibrewal Global Finance Private Limited on 23rd February 1995. The status converted into a Public Limited Company and was renamed as M3 Global Finance Limited on 25th June 2013. After the Promoters acquired the Company, the name was changed to Niyogin Fintech Limited on 12th May 2017. The Company is in the business of lending unsecured loans to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across India by applying state of the art fintech solutions that streamlines client onboarding, underwriting, documentation, loan disbursals and repayment. It is a registered Non-Banking Financial Company under the Reserve Bank of India and is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Limited. In 2017-18, it focused on 2 aspects of its strategy by way of raising equity capital and building the technology and data stack to enable the Company to start a pilot in Maharashtra in December, 2017. To fund its operations, the Company raised additional capital of Rs 230 Crores from a small group of international and domestic private equity funds and high net worth individuals (HNIs) in 2017. It started business with the Credit segment offering small ticket unsecured business loans (UBL) in 2018.In 2019, the Company commenced its operations in the States of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Rajasthan. It acquired 50.01% stake in InvestDirect
Read More
The Niyogin Fintech Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹68.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Niyogin Fintech Ltd is ₹648.39 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Niyogin Fintech Ltd is 0 and 2.26 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Niyogin Fintech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Niyogin Fintech Ltd is ₹45 and ₹95.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Niyogin Fintech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 7.23%, 3 Years at -1.03%, 1 Year at -23.02%, 6 Month at 6.32%, 3 Month at 30.95% and 1 Month at 2.91%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.