Summary

Niyogin Fintech Limited was originally incorporated on 1st February 1988 as Parmarth Financial Consultants Private Limited. The Companys name was changed to Tibrewal Global Finance Private Limited on 23rd February 1995. The status converted into a Public Limited Company and was renamed as M3 Global Finance Limited on 25th June 2013. After the Promoters acquired the Company, the name was changed to Niyogin Fintech Limited on 12th May 2017. The Company is in the business of lending unsecured loans to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across India by applying state of the art fintech solutions that streamlines client onboarding, underwriting, documentation, loan disbursals and repayment. It is a registered Non-Banking Financial Company under the Reserve Bank of India and is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Limited. In 2017-18, it focused on 2 aspects of its strategy by way of raising equity capital and building the technology and data stack to enable the Company to start a pilot in Maharashtra in December, 2017. To fund its operations, the Company raised additional capital of Rs 230 Crores from a small group of international and domestic private equity funds and high net worth individuals (HNIs) in 2017. It started business with the Credit segment offering small ticket unsecured business loans (UBL) in 2018.In 2019, the Company commenced its operations in the States of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Rajasthan. It acquired 50.01% stake in InvestDirect

