Niyogin Fintech Ltd Share Price

68.1
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

No Records Found

Niyogin Fintech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

73.5

Prev. Close

71.68

Turnover(Lac.)

74.96

Day's High

73.5

Day's Low

68.1

52 Week's High

95.99

52 Week's Low

45

Book Value

31.73

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

648.39

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Niyogin Fintech Ltd Corporate Action

4 Jul 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Aug, 2024

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

20 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Niyogin Fintech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Niyogin Fintech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:49 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 27.11%

Foreign: 27.11%

Indian: 12.18%

Non-Promoter- 16.97%

Institutions: 16.97%

Non-Institutions: 43.72%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Niyogin Fintech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

114.39

94.34

94.21

93.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

190.72

192.84

194.51

193.04

Net Worth

305.11

287.18

288.72

286.54

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

2.14

30.3

-5.35

12.07

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

195.77

108.67

102.82

50.1

27.91

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

195.77

108.67

102.82

50.1

27.91

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.23

8.5

4.26

0.53

0.14

Niyogin Fintech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Niyogin Fintech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman(Non Exe)&Dir(Non-Ind)

Amit Rajpal

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Gaurav Patankar

Managing Director & CEO

Tashwinder Singh

Independent Non Exe. Director

Subhasri Sriram

Independent Non Exe. Director

Kapil Kapoor

Independent Non Exe. Director

Eric Wetlaufer

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Ashby Monk

Additional Director

Samir Mohan Pandiri

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Niyogin Fintech Ltd

Summary

Niyogin Fintech Limited was originally incorporated on 1st February 1988 as Parmarth Financial Consultants Private Limited. The Companys name was changed to Tibrewal Global Finance Private Limited on 23rd February 1995. The status converted into a Public Limited Company and was renamed as M3 Global Finance Limited on 25th June 2013. After the Promoters acquired the Company, the name was changed to Niyogin Fintech Limited on 12th May 2017. The Company is in the business of lending unsecured loans to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across India by applying state of the art fintech solutions that streamlines client onboarding, underwriting, documentation, loan disbursals and repayment. It is a registered Non-Banking Financial Company under the Reserve Bank of India and is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Limited. In 2017-18, it focused on 2 aspects of its strategy by way of raising equity capital and building the technology and data stack to enable the Company to start a pilot in Maharashtra in December, 2017. To fund its operations, the Company raised additional capital of Rs 230 Crores from a small group of international and domestic private equity funds and high net worth individuals (HNIs) in 2017. It started business with the Credit segment offering small ticket unsecured business loans (UBL) in 2018.In 2019, the Company commenced its operations in the States of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Rajasthan. It acquired 50.01% stake in InvestDirect
Company FAQs

What is the Niyogin Fintech Ltd share price today?

The Niyogin Fintech Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹68.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Niyogin Fintech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Niyogin Fintech Ltd is ₹648.39 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Niyogin Fintech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Niyogin Fintech Ltd is 0 and 2.26 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Niyogin Fintech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Niyogin Fintech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Niyogin Fintech Ltd is ₹45 and ₹95.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Niyogin Fintech Ltd?

Niyogin Fintech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 7.23%, 3 Years at -1.03%, 1 Year at -23.02%, 6 Month at 6.32%, 3 Month at 30.95% and 1 Month at 2.91%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Niyogin Fintech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Niyogin Fintech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 39.31 %
Institutions - 16.97 %
Public - 43.72 %

