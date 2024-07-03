Niyogin Fintech Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
145.58
74.94
73.05
31.84
17.01
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
145.58
74.94
73.05
31.84
17.01
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.13
5.93
2.75
0.4
2.53
Total Income
146.71
80.87
75.8
32.24
19.54
Total Expenditure
160.95
100.9
77.56
30.22
34.29
PBIDT
-14.24
-20.03
-1.76
2.02
-14.74
Interest
2.99
0.38
0.31
0.18
0.24
PBDT
-17.22
-20.41
-2.08
1.84
-14.98
Depreciation
5.93
4.42
4.06
3.51
2.96
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0.55
0
0
Deferred Tax
-2.12
0.22
-0.73
-0.17
-0.08
Reported Profit After Tax
-21.03
-25.04
-5.97
-1.49
-17.87
Minority Interest After NP
-6.36
-9.88
-1.02
-0.54
-0.41
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-14.67
-15.16
-4.95
-0.96
-17.46
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-14.67
-15.16
-4.95
-0.96
-17.46
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-1.55
-1.61
-0.52
-0.11
-2.05
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
94.47
94.34
94.26
93.5
85.91
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-9.78
-26.72
-2.4
6.34
-86.65
PBDTM(%)
-11.82
-27.23
-2.84
5.77
-88.06
PATM(%)
-14.44
-33.41
-8.17
-4.67
-105.05
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.