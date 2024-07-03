iifl-logo-icon 1
Niyogin Fintech Ltd Nine Monthly Results

68.75
(0.38%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

145.58

74.94

73.05

31.84

17.01

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

145.58

74.94

73.05

31.84

17.01

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.13

5.93

2.75

0.4

2.53

Total Income

146.71

80.87

75.8

32.24

19.54

Total Expenditure

160.95

100.9

77.56

30.22

34.29

PBIDT

-14.24

-20.03

-1.76

2.02

-14.74

Interest

2.99

0.38

0.31

0.18

0.24

PBDT

-17.22

-20.41

-2.08

1.84

-14.98

Depreciation

5.93

4.42

4.06

3.51

2.96

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0.55

0

0

Deferred Tax

-2.12

0.22

-0.73

-0.17

-0.08

Reported Profit After Tax

-21.03

-25.04

-5.97

-1.49

-17.87

Minority Interest After NP

-6.36

-9.88

-1.02

-0.54

-0.41

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-14.67

-15.16

-4.95

-0.96

-17.46

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-14.67

-15.16

-4.95

-0.96

-17.46

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-1.55

-1.61

-0.52

-0.11

-2.05

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

94.47

94.34

94.26

93.5

85.91

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-9.78

-26.72

-2.4

6.34

-86.65

PBDTM(%)

-11.82

-27.23

-2.84

5.77

-88.06

PATM(%)

-14.44

-33.41

-8.17

-4.67

-105.05

