iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Niyogin Fintech Ltd Balance Sheet

64.08
(-4.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:47:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Niyogin Fintech Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

114.39

94.34

94.21

93.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

190.72

192.84

194.51

193.04

Net Worth

305.11

287.18

288.72

286.54

Minority Interest

Debt

44.98

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

350.09

287.18

288.72

286.54

Fixed Assets

3.6

0.53

0.75

1.64

Intangible Assets

Investments

147.01

150.74

205.48

193.28

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-3.33

5.8

0.08

-30.6

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.39

0.31

0.21

0.21

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

19.22

15.16

7.52

5.36

Sundry Creditors

-6.32

-3.39

-1.61

-0.81

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-16.62

-6.28

-6.03

-35.36

Cash

64.23

56.31

24.62

76.63

Total Assets

211.51

213.38

230.94

240.95

Niyogin Fintech : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Niyogin Fintech Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.