Niyogin Fintech Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
114.39
94.34
94.21
93.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
190.72
192.84
194.51
193.04
Net Worth
305.11
287.18
288.72
286.54
Minority Interest
Debt
44.98
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
350.09
287.18
288.72
286.54
Fixed Assets
3.6
0.53
0.75
1.64
Intangible Assets
Investments
147.01
150.74
205.48
193.28
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-3.33
5.8
0.08
-30.6
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.39
0.31
0.21
0.21
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
19.22
15.16
7.52
5.36
Sundry Creditors
-6.32
-3.39
-1.61
-0.81
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-16.62
-6.28
-6.03
-35.36
Cash
64.23
56.31
24.62
76.63
Total Assets
211.51
213.38
230.94
240.95
