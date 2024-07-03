Niyogin Fintech Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
72.52
50.39
50.18
53.6
47.13
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
72.52
50.39
50.18
53.6
47.13
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.37
0.4
1.1
0.17
0.27
Total Income
72.89
50.8
51.28
53.77
47.4
Total Expenditure
71.2
56.06
50.41
55.39
55.55
PBIDT
1.69
-5.27
0.87
-1.62
-8.15
Interest
3.17
2.41
1.67
1.13
1.07
PBDT
-1.48
-7.68
-0.79
-2.75
-9.22
Depreciation
2.57
2.19
2.17
2.07
1.96
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0.2
-0.03
0.84
-0.23
-1.38
Reported Profit After Tax
-4.25
-9.84
-3.81
-4.59
-9.8
Minority Interest After NP
-0.06
-3.35
-1.69
-1.47
-3.04
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-4.19
-6.49
-2.12
-3.12
-6.76
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-4.19
-6.49
-2.12
-3.12
-6.76
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.44
-0.68
-0.22
-0.33
-0.72
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
95.16
95.15
95.14
94.47
94.45
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
2.33
-10.45
1.73
-3.02
-17.29
PBDTM(%)
-2.04
-15.24
-1.57
-5.13
-19.56
PATM(%)
-5.86
-19.52
-7.59
-8.56
-20.79
