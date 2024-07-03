iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Niyogin Fintech Ltd Quarterly Results

68.97
(1.28%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

72.52

50.39

50.18

53.6

47.13

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

72.52

50.39

50.18

53.6

47.13

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.37

0.4

1.1

0.17

0.27

Total Income

72.89

50.8

51.28

53.77

47.4

Total Expenditure

71.2

56.06

50.41

55.39

55.55

PBIDT

1.69

-5.27

0.87

-1.62

-8.15

Interest

3.17

2.41

1.67

1.13

1.07

PBDT

-1.48

-7.68

-0.79

-2.75

-9.22

Depreciation

2.57

2.19

2.17

2.07

1.96

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0.2

-0.03

0.84

-0.23

-1.38

Reported Profit After Tax

-4.25

-9.84

-3.81

-4.59

-9.8

Minority Interest After NP

-0.06

-3.35

-1.69

-1.47

-3.04

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-4.19

-6.49

-2.12

-3.12

-6.76

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-4.19

-6.49

-2.12

-3.12

-6.76

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.44

-0.68

-0.22

-0.33

-0.72

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

95.16

95.15

95.14

94.47

94.45

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

2.33

-10.45

1.73

-3.02

-17.29

PBDTM(%)

-2.04

-15.24

-1.57

-5.13

-19.56

PATM(%)

-5.86

-19.52

-7.59

-8.56

-20.79

Niyogin Fintech: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Niyogin Fintech Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.