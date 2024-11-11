Board Meeting 8 Jan 2025 8 Jan 2025

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we would like to inform you that based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors at their meeting held today, i.e. December 20, 2024, have inter-alia approved the following: 1. Re-appointment of Mr. Tashwinder Harjap Singh (DIN: 06572282) as the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, liable to retire by rotation, for a term of 3 years, with effect from February 02, 2025 to February 01, 2028, subject to approval of the members of the Company; 2. Approval to Postal Ballot Notice

Niyogin Fintech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half-year ended September 30 2024. Please find enclosed. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we would like to inform you that, the Board of Directors at their meeting held today, i.e. September 26, 2024, have inter alia approved the following: 1. Appointment of Mr. Samir Mohan Pandiri (DIN: 10749182) as an Additional Director (Non-Executive, Independent); 2. Approval of Postal Ballot Notice; 3. Reconstitution of Board Committees.

Niyogin Fintech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Please find enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/08/2024)

Niyogin Fintech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Please find enclosed. The Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, May 14, 2024 have approved the appointment of Mr. Sanket Shendure as the Chief Product and Growth Officer of the Company, forming part of the Senior Management of the Company with effect from May 14, 2024. Please find enclosed the Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.05.2024)

The outcome of the Board Meeting held on Friday, March 22, 2024, is as enclosed. Board have approved the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company in the name and style Niyogin AI Private Limited or such other name as may be approved by the Central Registration Centre and/or Ministry of Corporate Affairs for the purposes of acquisition of AI based platform Superscan and other business activities. The completion of this acquisition is subject to the execution of definitive agreements with mutual acceptance and the fulfilment of other obligations outlined in the draft term sheet. (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on22.03.2024)

