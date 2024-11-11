iifl-logo-icon 1
Niyogin Fintech Ltd Board Meeting

Niyogin Fintech CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting8 Jan 20258 Jan 2025
Please find enclosed
Board Meeting20 Dec 202420 Dec 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we would like to inform you that based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors at their meeting held today, i.e. December 20, 2024, have inter-alia approved the following: 1. Re-appointment of Mr. Tashwinder Harjap Singh (DIN: 06572282) as the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, liable to retire by rotation, for a term of 3 years, with effect from February 02, 2025 to February 01, 2028, subject to approval of the members of the Company; 2. Approval to Postal Ballot Notice
Board Meeting11 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
Niyogin Fintech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half-year ended September 30 2024. Please find enclosed. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)
Board Meeting26 Sep 202426 Sep 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we would like to inform you that, the Board of Directors at their meeting held today, i.e. September 26, 2024, have inter alia approved the following: 1. Appointment of Mr. Samir Mohan Pandiri (DIN: 10749182) as an Additional Director (Non-Executive, Independent); 2. Approval of Postal Ballot Notice; 3. Reconstitution of Board Committees.
Board Meeting9 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
Niyogin Fintech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Please find enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/08/2024)
Board Meeting14 May 20246 May 2024
Niyogin Fintech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Please find enclosed. The Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, May 14, 2024 have approved the appointment of Mr. Sanket Shendure as the Chief Product and Growth Officer of the Company, forming part of the Senior Management of the Company with effect from May 14, 2024. Please find enclosed the Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.05.2024)
Board Meeting22 Mar 202422 Mar 2024
The outcome of the Board Meeting held on Friday, March 22, 2024, is as enclosed. Board have approved the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company in the name and style Niyogin AI Private Limited or such other name as may be approved by the Central Registration Centre and/or Ministry of Corporate Affairs for the purposes of acquisition of AI based platform Superscan and other business activities. The completion of this acquisition is subject to the execution of definitive agreements with mutual acceptance and the fulfilment of other obligations outlined in the draft term sheet. (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on22.03.2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
Niyogin Fintech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 Please find as enclosed. Please find enclosed the Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. Please find enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

