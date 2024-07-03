Niyogin Fintech Ltd Summary

Niyogin Fintech Limited was originally incorporated on 1st February 1988 as Parmarth Financial Consultants Private Limited. The Companys name was changed to Tibrewal Global Finance Private Limited on 23rd February 1995. The status converted into a Public Limited Company and was renamed as M3 Global Finance Limited on 25th June 2013. After the Promoters acquired the Company, the name was changed to Niyogin Fintech Limited on 12th May 2017. The Company is in the business of lending unsecured loans to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across India by applying state of the art fintech solutions that streamlines client onboarding, underwriting, documentation, loan disbursals and repayment. It is a registered Non-Banking Financial Company under the Reserve Bank of India and is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Limited. In 2017-18, it focused on 2 aspects of its strategy by way of raising equity capital and building the technology and data stack to enable the Company to start a pilot in Maharashtra in December, 2017. To fund its operations, the Company raised additional capital of Rs 230 Crores from a small group of international and domestic private equity funds and high net worth individuals (HNIs) in 2017. It started business with the Credit segment offering small ticket unsecured business loans (UBL) in 2018.In 2019, the Company commenced its operations in the States of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Rajasthan. It acquired 50.01% stake in InvestDirect Capital Services Private Limited, a digital platform, adding Wealth Tech to its product stack in 2019-20. In 2021, it acquired 51% stake in iServeU, a US$500 Million GTV platform adding incremental products under a new segment - Rural Tech. In 2022-23, Information Interface India Private Limited was amalgamated with the Company through Scheme of Amalgamation, which became effective from 18 August, 2022. Further, in accordance with the said Scheme of Amalgamation, the Company issued and allotted 3,44,35,567 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 10/-each to the equity shareholders of Information Interface India Private Limited in proportion of their holding in the Company on 02 September, 2022. In 2023, the Company launched its proprietary switching platform iswitch on NPCIs NFS network, in partnership with IndusInd Bank.