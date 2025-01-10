To

The Members of

M/s. NMS GLOBAL LIMITED

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements for FY 2023-24 Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone financial statements of M/s. NMS GLOBAL LIMITED ("the Company) which comprises the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive Income), Statement of changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein after referred to as "the Standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("IndAS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, Profit and Total comprehensive Income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of Standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the Independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone financial statements.

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined a matter to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. Our opinion is not modified in respect of these matters.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the Standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report the fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the IndAS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process. Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit, We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher that for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosure made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exist, we are required to draw attent6ion in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone financial statements, including the disclosure and whether the Standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013(18 of 2013), we give in the Annexure A statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. Company maintains Standalone books of accounts at its head office and therefore no separate branch audit was conducted.

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive Income, Statement of change in equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone financial statements comply with the IndAS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Amendment Rules, 2021.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure B. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy on operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, that the company had not paid any remuneration to Directors other than sitting fees.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Amendment Rules, 2021, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

1. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its Standalone financial position in its financial statements, wherever applicable.

2. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

3. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

4. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief,

no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or Invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and Appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (II) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

(Refer to in Paragraph 2 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of NMS GLOBAL LIMITED, on the Standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March, 2024 of even date)

Based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting a true and fair view on the financial statements of the Company and taking into consideration the information and explanations given to us and the books of account and other records examined by us in the normal course of audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that:

(i) (a)The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(b) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(c) The fixed assets comprising of property, plant and equipment have been physically verified by the Management during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(d) There was no immovable property held by company.

(e) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(f) In our Opinion no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988)and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) In our opinion, Management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year. No material discrepancies were noticed on the aforesaid verification.

(b) As per information available with us, the company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits from the bank.

(iii) As per information and explanations provided to us, the company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year.

(iv) In our opinion based upon the information and explanation provided, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security.

(v) In our opinion, the Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable.

(vi) Maintenance of cost records as per the Notification by Central Government under Sub Section (1) of Section 148 of the Act are not applicable for the Company.

(vii) (a) According to the records of the company and explanation given, it was not regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, GST, TDS and other material statutory dues. Following undisputed statutory dues were outstanding on the last day of the financial year.

S No Particulars Amount (in Rs) 1 ESIC 9,59,120 2 PF 44,64,157 3 GST 0 4 TDS 10,05,314

(b) There was no dues out of point (a) above, which was not deposited on account of any dispute.

(viii) In our Opinion and based upon the explanations provided company has not surrendered or disclosed any unrecorded income during the year in the tax assessment of Income tax act of 1961.

(ix) (a).The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings to any bank or financial institution or government during the year. The Company did not have any outstanding debentures during the year.

(b) . The Company has not been Declared wilful defaulter by any bank or Financial Institution or other Lender.

(c) . There was no Term Loan taken or applied by the company during the year.

(d) . As per our information the loans raised for short term basis have not been utilized for long term basis.

(e) . As per our information, Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures it is clarified that all the fund taken for his own primary purposes .

(f) . Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

(x) (a). The Company did not raise moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). In our opinion, the term loans were applied for the purposes for which the loans were obtained.

(b). Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year.

(xi) (a). No fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the period covered by our audit.

(b) . As per our information, No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) , There was not any Whistle Blower Complaints so the auditor has not considered whistle- blower complaints .

(xii) In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, provisions of Clause 3(xii)of the Order are not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of Act, where applicable, and the requisite details have been disclosed in the financial statements etc., as required by the applicable Ind AS.

(xiv) (a) The company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit and found there was no material observation highlighted.

(xv) In our opinion and to the best of our information, the Company has not entered into any

non- cash transactions with the Directors or persons connected with them covered under Section 192 of the Act.

(xvi) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(xvii) In our Opinion Company has not incurred any cash loss in the current financial year.

(xviii) There has been resignation of the statutory auditors during the year, there was no issues, objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditor.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans the auditor is of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

(xx) Company was not required to transfer any unspent amount to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act within a period of six months of the expiry of the financial year in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the said Act as it was not applicable on company.

(xxi) This is being report on standalone financial statements, provision of sub-clause (xxi) of the Order is not applicable.

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under Report on Other legal and regulatory requirements section of our report to the Members of NMS GLOBAL LIMITED for the year ended 31 March, 2024 of even date)

Independent Auditors report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-Section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

1. In conjunction with our audit of the Standalone financial statements of NMS GLOBAL LIMITED ("the Company") as of and for the year ended 31 March, 2024, we have audited the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting ("IFCoFR") of the Company as of that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of the Companys business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys IFCoFR based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing, issued by the ICAI and deemedto be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of IFCoFR and the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate IFCoFR were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the IFCoFR and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of IFCoFR included obtaining an understanding of IFCoFR, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. 2

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys IFCoFR.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

6. A Companys IFCoFR is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys IFCoFR include those policies and procedures that

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

(2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of Management and Directors of the Company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

7. Because of the inherent limitations of IFCoFR, including the possibility of collusion or improper Management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the IFCoFR to future periods are subject to the risk that IFCoFR may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In our opinion, the Company, in all material respects, has adequate Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting and such Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March, 2022, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.