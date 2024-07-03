iifl-logo-icon 1
NMS Global Ltd Share Price

58.41
(-10.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open71.39
  • Day's High71.39
  • 52 Wk High119.46
  • Prev. Close64.9
  • Day's Low58.41
  • 52 Wk Low 47.66
  • Turnover (lac)2
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value4.95
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)17.58
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
NMS Global Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

71.39

Prev. Close

64.9

Turnover(Lac.)

2

Day's High

71.39

Day's Low

58.41

52 Week's High

119.46

52 Week's Low

47.66

Book Value

4.95

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

17.58

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

NMS Global Ltd Corporate Action

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

8 Dec 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

NMS Global Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

NMS Global Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:11 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 49.93%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 49.93%

Non-Promoter- 50.06%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 50.06%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

NMS Global Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.01

3.01

3.01

3.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.63

-1.94

-2.29

-2.3

Net Worth

1.38

1.07

0.72

0.71

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0.5

0.18

0.1

yoy growth (%)

-100

169.21

82.85

134.05

Raw materials

0

0

-0.02

-0.11

As % of sales

0

0

11.91

114.45

Employee costs

-0.36

-0.3

-0.01

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.63

0.01

0.03

-0.04

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.76

-0.07

0.01

-0.04

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

169.21

82.85

134.05

Op profit growth

16.26

-1,416.49

-187.34

13.43

EBIT growth

-5,037.51

-68.47

-183.73

10.71

Net profit growth

-5,041.55

-27.06

-136.12

10.83

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

24.83

6.56

2.74

10.24

16.3

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

24.83

6.56

2.74

10.24

16.3

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.14

0.03

0.03

0.11

0.57

NMS Global Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

76.37

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

103

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

51.35

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

742.25

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

284.15

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT NMS Global Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Ujjwal Narayan

Non Executive Director

Dhananjai Gupta

Independent Director

Sanjay Singh

Managing Director

Sugan Choudhary

Non Executive Director

Isha Gupta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Charu Varshney

Non Executive Director

Pankaj Chander

Non Executive Director

Meenakshi Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by NMS Global Ltd

Summary

NMS Resources Global Limited (Formerly IFM Impex Global Limited) was incorporated on 15th September, 1986. In line with the change of object of the Company, the name of the Company was changed from IFM Impex Global Limited to NMS Resources Global Limited on July 5, 2018. The Company is engaged in the business of Trading & Consultancy, Skill Development, infrastructure as well as Pay roll services. Earlier, it worked with the object of Food related work, now the Company is starting work as a consultancy services after the alteration of Object Clause of the Company.During the period 2017-18, the Company changed its nature of business; and subsequently diversified its activities into the field of contracting services like Civil Construction, Pre-Engineered Buildings, Skill Development, Financial Consultancy and Engineering Services & Publication and Advertising. The Company has significant presence across India. The vast experience of the Directors of the Company in sector of Civil Construction, Banking, Finance, Engineering& Advertising Services is an added advantage for the Company. The management of NMS understands the frequent modulations in the field of construction industry and hence take up projects engaging different technologies like pre engineered buildings, monolithic, EPS and LGSF along with RCC frame structure.
Company FAQs

What is the NMS Global Ltd share price today?

The NMS Global Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹58.41 today.

What is the Market Cap of NMS Global Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of NMS Global Ltd is ₹17.58 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of NMS Global Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of NMS Global Ltd is 0 and 13.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of NMS Global Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a NMS Global Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of NMS Global Ltd is ₹47.66 and ₹119.46 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of NMS Global Ltd?

NMS Global Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 61.81%, 3 Years at 27.93%, 1 Year at 2.92%, 6 Month at -19.77%, 3 Month at -23.55% and 1 Month at 2.90%.

What is the shareholding pattern of NMS Global Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of NMS Global Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 49.93 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 50.07 %

