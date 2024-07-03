SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹71.39
Prev. Close₹64.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹2
Day's High₹71.39
Day's Low₹58.41
52 Week's High₹119.46
52 Week's Low₹47.66
Book Value₹4.95
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)17.58
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.01
3.01
3.01
3.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.63
-1.94
-2.29
-2.3
Net Worth
1.38
1.07
0.72
0.71
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0.5
0.18
0.1
yoy growth (%)
-100
169.21
82.85
134.05
Raw materials
0
0
-0.02
-0.11
As % of sales
0
0
11.91
114.45
Employee costs
-0.36
-0.3
-0.01
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.63
0.01
0.03
-0.04
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.76
-0.07
0.01
-0.04
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
169.21
82.85
134.05
Op profit growth
16.26
-1,416.49
-187.34
13.43
EBIT growth
-5,037.51
-68.47
-183.73
10.71
Net profit growth
-5,041.55
-27.06
-136.12
10.83
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
24.83
6.56
2.74
10.24
16.3
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
24.83
6.56
2.74
10.24
16.3
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.14
0.03
0.03
0.11
0.57
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
76.37
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
103
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
51.35
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
742.25
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
284.15
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Ujjwal Narayan
Non Executive Director
Dhananjai Gupta
Independent Director
Sanjay Singh
Managing Director
Sugan Choudhary
Non Executive Director
Isha Gupta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Charu Varshney
Non Executive Director
Pankaj Chander
Non Executive Director
Meenakshi Gupta
Summary
NMS Resources Global Limited (Formerly IFM Impex Global Limited) was incorporated on 15th September, 1986. In line with the change of object of the Company, the name of the Company was changed from IFM Impex Global Limited to NMS Resources Global Limited on July 5, 2018. The Company is engaged in the business of Trading & Consultancy, Skill Development, infrastructure as well as Pay roll services. Earlier, it worked with the object of Food related work, now the Company is starting work as a consultancy services after the alteration of Object Clause of the Company.During the period 2017-18, the Company changed its nature of business; and subsequently diversified its activities into the field of contracting services like Civil Construction, Pre-Engineered Buildings, Skill Development, Financial Consultancy and Engineering Services & Publication and Advertising. The Company has significant presence across India. The vast experience of the Directors of the Company in sector of Civil Construction, Banking, Finance, Engineering& Advertising Services is an added advantage for the Company. The management of NMS understands the frequent modulations in the field of construction industry and hence take up projects engaging different technologies like pre engineered buildings, monolithic, EPS and LGSF along with RCC frame structure.
The NMS Global Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹58.41 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of NMS Global Ltd is ₹17.58 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of NMS Global Ltd is 0 and 13.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a NMS Global Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of NMS Global Ltd is ₹47.66 and ₹119.46 as of 06 Jan ‘25
NMS Global Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 61.81%, 3 Years at 27.93%, 1 Year at 2.92%, 6 Month at -19.77%, 3 Month at -23.55% and 1 Month at 2.90%.
