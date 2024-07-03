Summary

NMS Resources Global Limited (Formerly IFM Impex Global Limited) was incorporated on 15th September, 1986. In line with the change of object of the Company, the name of the Company was changed from IFM Impex Global Limited to NMS Resources Global Limited on July 5, 2018. The Company is engaged in the business of Trading & Consultancy, Skill Development, infrastructure as well as Pay roll services. Earlier, it worked with the object of Food related work, now the Company is starting work as a consultancy services after the alteration of Object Clause of the Company.During the period 2017-18, the Company changed its nature of business; and subsequently diversified its activities into the field of contracting services like Civil Construction, Pre-Engineered Buildings, Skill Development, Financial Consultancy and Engineering Services & Publication and Advertising. The Company has significant presence across India. The vast experience of the Directors of the Company in sector of Civil Construction, Banking, Finance, Engineering& Advertising Services is an added advantage for the Company. The management of NMS understands the frequent modulations in the field of construction industry and hence take up projects engaging different technologies like pre engineered buildings, monolithic, EPS and LGSF along with RCC frame structure.

