NMS Global Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
18.07
2.78
4.41
3.55
13.82
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
18.07
2.78
4.41
3.55
13.82
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0.02
0.07
0.02
0.1
Total Income
18.07
2.8
4.48
3.57
13.92
Total Expenditure
15.74
2.39
2.81
3.39
13.63
PBIDT
2.34
0.41
1.67
0.18
0.29
Interest
0.5
0
0.49
0.2
0
PBDT
1.83
0.41
1.18
-0.02
0.29
Depreciation
0.4
0.13
0.58
0
0.05
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.34
0.01
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
-0.03
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
1.12
0.26
0.6
-0.02
0.24
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.12
0.26
0.6
-0.02
0.24
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.12
0.26
0.6
-0.02
0.24
EPS (Unit Curr.)
3.74
0.87
1.98
-0.06
0.81
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
3.01
3.01
3.01
3.01
3.01
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
12.94
14.74
37.86
5.07
2.09
PBDTM(%)
10.12
14.74
26.75
-0.56
2.09
PATM(%)
6.19
9.35
13.6
-0.56
1.73
