NMS Global Ltd Nine Monthly Results

58
(-1.19%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

18.07

2.78

4.41

3.55

13.82

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

18.07

2.78

4.41

3.55

13.82

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0.02

0.07

0.02

0.1

Total Income

18.07

2.8

4.48

3.57

13.92

Total Expenditure

15.74

2.39

2.81

3.39

13.63

PBIDT

2.34

0.41

1.67

0.18

0.29

Interest

0.5

0

0.49

0.2

0

PBDT

1.83

0.41

1.18

-0.02

0.29

Depreciation

0.4

0.13

0.58

0

0.05

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.34

0.01

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

-0.03

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

1.12

0.26

0.6

-0.02

0.24

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1.12

0.26

0.6

-0.02

0.24

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1.12

0.26

0.6

-0.02

0.24

EPS (Unit Curr.)

3.74

0.87

1.98

-0.06

0.81

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

3.01

3.01

3.01

3.01

3.01

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

12.94

14.74

37.86

5.07

2.09

PBDTM(%)

10.12

14.74

26.75

-0.56

2.09

PATM(%)

6.19

9.35

13.6

-0.56

1.73

