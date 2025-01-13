iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

NMS Global Ltd Balance Sheet

51.58
(0.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:49:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR NMS Global Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.01

3.01

3.01

3.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.63

-1.94

-2.29

-2.3

Net Worth

1.38

1.07

0.72

0.71

Minority Interest

Debt

15.71

5.89

1.09

7.02

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

17.09

6.96

1.81

7.73

Fixed Assets

0.27

0.27

0.17

0.17

Intangible Assets

Investments

8.17

1.09

0.31

7.31

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.11

0.11

0

0

Networking Capital

8.39

5.35

1.27

0.23

Inventories

2.34

0.1

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

2.31

1.03

0.66

0.01

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

14.98

5.03

3.42

0.84

Sundry Creditors

-9.84

0

0

-0.01

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-1.4

-0.81

-2.81

-0.61

Cash

0.15

0.13

0.06

0.01

Total Assets

17.09

6.95

1.81

7.72

NMS Global : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR NMS Global Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.