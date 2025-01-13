NMS Global Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.01
3.01
3.01
3.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.63
-1.94
-2.29
-2.3
Net Worth
1.38
1.07
0.72
0.71
Minority Interest
Debt
15.71
5.89
1.09
7.02
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
17.09
6.96
1.81
7.73
Fixed Assets
0.27
0.27
0.17
0.17
Intangible Assets
Investments
8.17
1.09
0.31
7.31
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.11
0.11
0
0
Networking Capital
8.39
5.35
1.27
0.23
Inventories
2.34
0.1
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
2.31
1.03
0.66
0.01
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
14.98
5.03
3.42
0.84
Sundry Creditors
-9.84
0
0
-0.01
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-1.4
-0.81
-2.81
-0.61
Cash
0.15
0.13
0.06
0.01
Total Assets
17.09
6.95
1.81
7.72
