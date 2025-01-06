NMS Global Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.63
0.01
0.03
-0.04
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.76
-0.07
0.01
-0.04
Other operating items
Operating
-1.39
-0.05
0.05
-0.09
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
-0.02
Free cash flow
-1.39
-0.05
0.06
-0.11
Equity raised
-3.32
-3.39
-3.47
-3.38
Investing
6.99
0.1
0
0
Financing
7.02
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
9.28
-3.35
-3.41
-3.49
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.