|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-37.17
Op profit growth
-488.05
EBIT growth
554.86
Net profit growth
188.26
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
14.1
-2.28
EBIT margin
12.18
1.16
Net profit margin
5.3
1.15
RoCE
10.98
RoNW
3.23
RoA
1.19
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
1.81
0.63
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
0.77
0.61
Book value per share
22.85
5.05
Valuation ratios
P/E
1.8
P/CEPS
4.2
P/B
0.14
EV/EBIDTA
5.86
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-34.85
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
209.34
Inventory days
115.81
Creditor days
-53.92
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-3.01
-93.97
Net debt / equity
1.18
2.53
Net debt / op. profit
5.64
-10.34
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-23.28
-1.34
Employee costs
-6.43
-11.59
Other costs
-56.17
-89.34
