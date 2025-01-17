iifl-logo-icon 1
NMS Global Ltd Key Ratios

47.95
(2.35%)
Jan 17, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-37.17

Op profit growth

-488.05

EBIT growth

554.86

Net profit growth

188.26

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

14.1

-2.28

EBIT margin

12.18

1.16

Net profit margin

5.3

1.15

RoCE

10.98

RoNW

3.23

RoA

1.19

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

1.81

0.63

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

0.77

0.61

Book value per share

22.85

5.05

Valuation ratios

P/E

1.8

P/CEPS

4.2

P/B

0.14

EV/EBIDTA

5.86

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-34.85

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

209.34

Inventory days

115.81

Creditor days

-53.92

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-3.01

-93.97

Net debt / equity

1.18

2.53

Net debt / op. profit

5.64

-10.34

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-23.28

-1.34

Employee costs

-6.43

-11.59

Other costs

-56.17

-89.34

