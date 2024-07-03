NMS Global Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
2.49
3.83
6.76
8.85
4.54
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2.49
3.83
6.76
8.85
4.54
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.03
0.02
0.14
0
0
Total Income
2.52
3.85
6.9
8.85
4.54
Total Expenditure
2.22
3.46
7.4
7.86
4.11
PBIDT
0.3
0.39
-0.5
0.99
0.43
Interest
0.11
0.15
0.17
0.14
0.01
PBDT
0.19
0.24
-0.68
0.85
0.43
Depreciation
0.1
0.1
0.13
0.15
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.04
0.03
-0.13
0.17
0.1
Deferred Tax
-0.02
0
0.1
-0.04
0.01
Reported Profit After Tax
0.08
0.12
-0.78
0.58
0.32
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.08
0.12
-0.78
0.58
0.32
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.08
0.12
-0.78
0.58
0.32
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.26
0.31
-2.59
1.93
1.05
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
3.01
3.01
3.01
3.01
3.01
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
12.04
10.18
-7.39
11.18
9.47
PBDTM(%)
7.63
6.26
-10.05
9.6
9.47
PATM(%)
3.21
3.13
-11.53
6.55
7.04
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.