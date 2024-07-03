iifl-logo-icon 1
NMS Global Ltd Quarterly Results

58.7
(0.50%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

2.49

3.83

6.76

8.85

4.54

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2.49

3.83

6.76

8.85

4.54

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.03

0.02

0.14

0

0

Total Income

2.52

3.85

6.9

8.85

4.54

Total Expenditure

2.22

3.46

7.4

7.86

4.11

PBIDT

0.3

0.39

-0.5

0.99

0.43

Interest

0.11

0.15

0.17

0.14

0.01

PBDT

0.19

0.24

-0.68

0.85

0.43

Depreciation

0.1

0.1

0.13

0.15

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.04

0.03

-0.13

0.17

0.1

Deferred Tax

-0.02

0

0.1

-0.04

0.01

Reported Profit After Tax

0.08

0.12

-0.78

0.58

0.32

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.08

0.12

-0.78

0.58

0.32

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.08

0.12

-0.78

0.58

0.32

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.26

0.31

-2.59

1.93

1.05

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

3.01

3.01

3.01

3.01

3.01

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

12.04

10.18

-7.39

11.18

9.47

PBDTM(%)

7.63

6.26

-10.05

9.6

9.47

PATM(%)

3.21

3.13

-11.53

6.55

7.04

