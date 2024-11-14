iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

NMS Global Ltd Board Meeting

46.88
(4.04%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:12:00 PM

NMS Global CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
NMS Resources Global Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (LODR) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that as per the requirements of Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (LODR) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 14 th November 2024 at the registered office of the Company at 48 Hasanpur I.P. Extension Delhi- 110092 interalia to inter-alia consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30 th September 2024 & Limited Review Report thereon and to carry on any other business with the permission of the Board. OUTCOME (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting23 Sep 202423 Sep 2024
Considered and appointed Mr. BIJENDRA MISHRA (DIN: 08088788) as a Non- Executive Additional Director of the Company with immediate effect
Board Meeting29 Aug 202429 Aug 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting
Board Meeting14 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
NMS Resources Global Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (LODR) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that as per the requirements of Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (LODR) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 14 th August 2024 at the registered office of the Company at 48 Hasanpur I.P. Extension Delhi- 110092 interalia to inter-alia consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2023 & Limited Review Report thereon and to carry on any other business with the permission of the Board. pfa (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting28 Jun 202428 Jun 2024
This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors held on Friday, June 28th, 2024 at 06:00 P.M. at 48, Hasanpur, I.P. Extension, Delhi- 110092 and concluded at 10.22 P.M.
Board Meeting30 May 202418 May 2024
NMS Resources Global Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. 2. To consider and take on record the Auditor Report for quarter and year ended on March 31 2024. 3. To consider the proposal for issuance of equity shares by way of a preferential allotment in accordance with the provisions of the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 and the Companies Act 2013 as amended subject to such regulatory/ statutory approvals as may be required This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on Thursday, 30th May, 2024 at 06:00 P.M. at 48, Hasanpur, I.P. Extension, Delhi- 110092 and concluded JUST NOW inter-alia, transacted the following business: 1. Considered and Approved the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024. 2. Considered and Approved the Auditors Report in respect of the Audited Standalone and Consolidated for the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024. Read less.. PFA (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
NMS Resources Global Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (LODR) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that as per the requirements of Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (LODR) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 13th February 2024 at the registered office of the Company at 48 Hasanpur I.P. Extension Delhi- 110092 interalia to inter-alia consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 and to carry on any other business with the permission of the Board This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on Tuesday, 13 th February, 2024 at 04:00 P.M. at 48, Hasanpur, I.P. Extension, Delhi- 110092 and concluded at 06. 58 P.M (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)

NMS Global: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR NMS Global Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.