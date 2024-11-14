Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

NMS Resources Global Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (LODR) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that as per the requirements of Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (LODR) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 14 th November 2024 at the registered office of the Company at 48 Hasanpur I.P. Extension Delhi- 110092 interalia to inter-alia consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30 th September 2024 & Limited Review Report thereon and to carry on any other business with the permission of the Board. OUTCOME (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 23 Sep 2024 23 Sep 2024

Considered and appointed Mr. BIJENDRA MISHRA (DIN: 08088788) as a Non- Executive Additional Director of the Company with immediate effect

Board Meeting 29 Aug 2024 29 Aug 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

NMS Resources Global Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (LODR) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that as per the requirements of Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (LODR) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 14 th August 2024 at the registered office of the Company at 48 Hasanpur I.P. Extension Delhi- 110092 interalia to inter-alia consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2023 & Limited Review Report thereon and to carry on any other business with the permission of the Board. pfa (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 28 Jun 2024 28 Jun 2024

This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors held on Friday, June 28th, 2024 at 06:00 P.M. at 48, Hasanpur, I.P. Extension, Delhi- 110092 and concluded at 10.22 P.M.

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 18 May 2024

NMS Resources Global Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. 2. To consider and take on record the Auditor Report for quarter and year ended on March 31 2024. 3. To consider the proposal for issuance of equity shares by way of a preferential allotment in accordance with the provisions of the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 and the Companies Act 2013 as amended subject to such regulatory/ statutory approvals as may be required This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on Thursday, 30th May, 2024 at 06:00 P.M. at 48, Hasanpur, I.P. Extension, Delhi- 110092 and concluded JUST NOW inter-alia, transacted the following business: 1. Considered and Approved the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024. 2. Considered and Approved the Auditors Report in respect of the Audited Standalone and Consolidated for the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024. Read less.. PFA (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024