Outcome of the Board Meeting This is with reference to captioned subject and pursuant to Regulation 34(1) of Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosures requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby enclosed herewith Annual Report for the financial year 2023-24. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 05.09.2024) proceeding (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/09/2024)